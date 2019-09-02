Nomura : and Nomura Research Institute Establish Joint Venture Company(PDF 113KB)

News Release

Nomura and Nomura Research Institute Establish Joint Venture

Tokyo, September 2, 2019 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) today announced that they have established a new joint venture company called BOOSTRY Co., Ltd. As announced in June this year1, the new company will make use of blockchain technology to develop a platform for exchanging securities and other rights.

The new company will bring together people from Nomura and NRI with expertise in areas such as finance, legal affairs, blockchain technology and IT solutions. Leveraging this expertise, the new company aims to build a new platform to support corporate clients with the issuance and distribution of securities and other rights.

The roles of financial institutions have been changing against the backdrop of recent technological advances and a mature society. Through its new platform, the new company will work to provide innovative financial services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Overview of new company

Name: BOOSTRY Co., Ltd. Address: 2-2-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative: President Toshinori Sasaki Business: Develop platform for exchanging securities and other rights using blockchain technology; provision of consulting and IT services Capital: 1,175 million yen (including capital reserves) Established: September 2, 2019

Shareholding ratio: Nomura 66%, NRI 34%

1 Please refer to the news release entitled "Nomura and Nomura Research Institute Sign MOU to Establish Joint Venture Company" issued on June 14, 2019 for further details. https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20190614/20190614.pdf