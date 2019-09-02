Nomura : and Nomura Research Institute Establish Joint Venture Company(PDF 113KB)

Log in
Nomura : and Nomura Research Institute Establish Joint Venture Company

09/02/2019 | 02:37am EDT

News Release

Nomura and Nomura Research Institute Establish Joint Venture

Company

Tokyo, September 2, 2019 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) today announced that they have established a new joint venture company called BOOSTRY Co., Ltd. As announced in June this year1, the new company will make use of blockchain technology to develop a platform for exchanging securities and other rights.

The new company will bring together people from Nomura and NRI with expertise in areas such as finance, legal affairs, blockchain technology and IT solutions. Leveraging this expertise, the new company aims to build a new platform to support corporate clients with the issuance and distribution of securities and other rights.

The roles of financial institutions have been changing against the backdrop of recent technological advances and a mature society. Through its new platform, the new company will work to provide innovative financial services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Overview of new company

Name:

BOOSTRY Co., Ltd.

Address:

2-2-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative:

President Toshinori Sasaki

Business:

Develop platform for exchanging securities

and other rights using blockchain technology;

provision of consulting and IT services

Capital:

1,175 million yen (including capital reserves)

Established:

September 2, 2019

Shareholding ratio: Nomura 66%, NRI 34%

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking),

and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship,

serving clients

w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about

Nomura, visit

w ww.nomura.com/

Nomura Research Institute

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of system solutions and consulting services, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients partner w ith NRI to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has about 13,000 employees in more than 60 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.6 billion. For more information, visit

https://w ww.nri.com/en.

1 Please refer to the news release entitled "Nomura and Nomura Research Institute Sign MOU to Establish Joint Venture Company" issued on June 14, 2019 for further details. https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20190614/20190614.pdf

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:36:05 UTC



