Nomura : and Nomura Research Institute Sign MOU to Establish Joint Venture Company(PDF 27KB)

News Release
Nomura and Nomura Research Institute Sign MOU to Establish Joint Venture Company
Tokyo, June 14, 2019 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a joint venture company. The joint venture will make use of blockchain technology to develop a platform for exchanging securities and other rights.
1. Background and purpose of MOU
In recent years, various industries have been exploring the use of blockchain technology to offer services. In the financial services sector, the focus has been on how this technology can be used in areas such as settlement services and securities transactions. While blockchain technology is still in the development stages, progress has been made in Japan and overseas in applying this technology to social matters including existing legal systems, as well as in implementing initiatives to deliver tangible new value to blockchain users.
Nomura and NRI have been working together to develop businesses that make use of the latest technologies. In 2015, the two companies tested the use of blockchain technology in managing equities related information, and technical experts from NRI are dispatched to Nomura's innovation subsidiary N-Village to conduct joint research into various technologies as well as create new businesses and services.
To meet the need for more sophisticated and agile services in the securities trading business, the two companies aim to build a new platform to support corporate clients with the issuance and distribution of securities and other rights.
2. Overview of joint venture
|
Name:
|
To be determined (TBD)
|
Address:
|
TBD
|
Representative:
|
TBD (One representative from Nomura Holdings
|
|
planned)
|
Business:
|
Develop platform for exchanging securities
|
|
and other rights using blockchain technology
|
Capital:
|
TBD (2.4 billion yen in funding planned for the first three
|
|
years)
|
Date of establishment:
|
August 2019 (planned)
|
Shareholding ratio:
|
Nomura 66%, NRI 34 (subject to further discussion
|
|
between the two companies)
|
3. Overview of Nomura
|
|
Name:
|
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
|
Address:
|
1-9-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Representative:
|
President and Group CEO Koji Nagai
|
Business:
|
Holding company
|
Capital:
|
594,493 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)
|
Established:
|
December 25, 1925
|
Number of employees:
|
27,864 (consolidated; as of March 31, 2019)
|
Net revenue:
|
1,116,770 million yen (consolidated; year ended March
|
|
31, 2019; U.S. GAAP)
|
4. Overview of NRI
|
|
Name:
|
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
|
Address:
|
Otemachi Financial City Grand Cube, 1-9-2 Otemachi,
|
|
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Representative:
|
President and CEO Shingo Konomoto
|
Business:
|
Consulting, financial IT solutions, industrial IT solutions,
|
|
IT platform services
|
Capital:
|
19,338 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)
|
Established:
|
April 1, 1965
|
Number of employees:
|
12,578 (consolidated; as of March 31, 2019)
|
Revenue:
|
501,243 million yen (consolidated; as of March 31,
|
|
2019)
5. Future outlook
The impact on the companies' consolidated performance is expected to be minimal. The companies will immediately issue an announcement if the possibility of a material impact arises.
The two companies will continue to conduct research on various technologies and develop new services in order to contribute to the creation of new social value.
