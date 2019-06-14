Nomura : and Nomura Research Institute Sign MOU to Establish Joint Venture Company(PDF 27KB)

News Release

Nomura and Nomura Research Institute Sign MOU to Establish Joint Venture Company

Tokyo, June 14, 2019 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a joint venture company. The joint venture will make use of blockchain technology to develop a platform for exchanging securities and other rights.

1. Background and purpose of MOU

In recent years, various industries have been exploring the use of blockchain technology to offer services. In the financial services sector, the focus has been on how this technology can be used in areas such as settlement services and securities transactions. While blockchain technology is still in the development stages, progress has been made in Japan and overseas in applying this technology to social matters including existing legal systems, as well as in implementing initiatives to deliver tangible new value to blockchain users.

Nomura and NRI have been working together to develop businesses that make use of the latest technologies. In 2015, the two companies tested the use of blockchain technology in managing equities related information, and technical experts from NRI are dispatched to Nomura's innovation subsidiary N-Village to conduct joint research into various technologies as well as create new businesses and services.

To meet the need for more sophisticated and agile services in the securities trading business, the two companies aim to build a new platform to support corporate clients with the issuance and distribution of securities and other rights.

2. Overview of joint venture