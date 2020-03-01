Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura enters into equity trading, research pact with Indonesia's Verdhana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 10:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of a screen showing the logo of Nomura Holdings in Tokyo

Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Monday it had partnered with Indonesian brokerage Verdhana to increase its equity trading and research coverage in the Southeast Asian nation.

Under the agreement, which is subject to local regulatory approval, Verdhana will provide Nomura with research coverage on more than 50 local stocks, the Japanese bank said.

Instinet, Nomura's equities trading arm, will also use the Indonesian company as its onshore brokerage and route all local market trading orders through it.

"Nomura's international clients will benefit from the enhanced research coverage of Indonesian stocks," said Rig Karkhanis, Nomura's deputy head of global markets and head of global markets in Asia excluding Japan.

Globally, investment banks are increasingly looking for partnerships to boost company research coverage amid growing costs of operating a hugely competitive equity business as a result of a regulatory-driven shake-up.

BNP Paribas in July last year said it would source the bulk of its Asia Pacific equity research from independent research provider Morningstar Inc.

In December 2016, Societe Generale announced a tie-up with Singapore-based Smartkarma, in a first of its kind partnership in Asia at the time, to provide third-party Asian equity research to its institutional clients.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -3.53% 43.785 Real-time Quote.-17.12%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 0.52% 146.9 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -6.47% 1026 End-of-day quote.-3.66%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -4.34% 505.2 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -4.23% 25.59 Real-time Quote.-17.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
10:36pNomura enters into equity trading, research pact with Indonesia's Verdhana
RE
02/28Nomura strengthens Americas investment banking team with five senior hires
RE
02/28NOMURA : Hires Senior Bankers within Americas Investment Banking(PDF 31KB)
PU
02/26NOMURA : Following US$11.7M Series-A Funding, RegTech Firm Tookitaki Appoints In..
AQ
02/25Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - source..
RE
02/25Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - source..
RE
02/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Nomura Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from M..
PU
02/21NOMURA : Announces Results of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 25KB)
PU
02/06NOMURA : Announces Donation to Support Treatment of Novel Coronavirus in China(P..
PU
02/03Oil Skids Into Bear Market, While Stocks Rebound
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 351 B
EBIT 2020 316 B
Net income 2020 286 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,24%
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 1 461 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 538,00  JPY
Last Close Price 479,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-3.57%13 488
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.-12.68%72 352
MORGAN STANLEY-11.17%72 015
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.32%52 413
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.09%37 806
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.84%30 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group