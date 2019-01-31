Log in
Nomura : posts second straight quarterly loss on wholesale segment write-off

01/31/2019 | 01:30am EST
FILE PHOTO - Pedestrians walk past a signboard of Nomura Securities outside its branch in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted on Thursday a second consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by a big write-off in its wholesale segment.

Nomura said in a statement its October-December net loss came in at 95.3 billion yen ($876.64 million), down from a profit of 88 billion yen a year earlier and compared with the 30.9 billion yen average profit estimate of two analysts compiled by Reuters.

The company said it booked an impairment charge of 81 billion yen during the period. It said the impairment is related to Instinet and Lehman Brothers.

Its retail business also suffered a steep fall in profit, as individual investors sat on sidelines amid turmoil in the market.

Global stock markets slumped in December, weighed down by growing worries about the health of the global economy amid an escalating U.S.-China trade spat.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average suffered its first annual loss in seven years in 2018 after logging a nearly three-decade high in October.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Taiga Uranaka
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.50% 20560.54 Real-time Quote.3.25%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC -1.29% 436.4 End-of-day quote.5.72%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 222 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 80 449 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 14,50
P/E ratio 2020 7,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 1 525 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 549  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC5.72%14 131
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP20.02%74 581
MORGAN STANLEY7.16%73 089
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)14.90%64 444
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY13.05%31 081
HUATAI SECURITIES18.15%21 744
