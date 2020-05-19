Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : seeks new growth from private equity, private debt and startups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 01:08am EDT
Japanese brokerage Nomura Holdings newly appointed chief executive Kentaro Okuda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

By Takashi Umekawa

Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it planned to beef up business with unlisted companies, including offering advice to startups, aiming to diversify revenue after quarterly earnings took a battering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese biggest brokerage and investment bank said in a business strategy update it was seeking new growth in private equity, private debt and infrastructure, as well as in offerings of digital bonds and security tokens.

"To achieve sustainable growth, I have to take Nomura to a different dimension. How do we get there? Strengthening our expansion from public to private is the strategy," Chief Executive Kentaro Okuda told an online investor briefing.

Nomura said current revenue from business with private companies was "not that big" but declined to provide specific figures.

This month Nomura posted a surprise fourth-quarter net loss, its first in five quarters, as the pandemic wreaked havoc on global stock markets.

"It's unclear if Nomura will be really successful in private markets but fee income from the new businesses could become stable and a key driving force for growth," said Toshihiro Matsuo, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings in Tokyo.

Nomura's retail division saw revenue slide 20% in April after staff had to halt face to face meetings with customers due to Japan's state of emergency to curb the spread of the virus.

But the bank believes the problem is temporary, forecasting 110 billion yen in pretax income for the division for the year ending March 2023, more than double the amount booked for the past business year.

Nomura said a year ago it was aiming for about 140 billion yen (1.07 billion pounds) in cost cuts by March 2022. About 70% of that plan had been achieved, Okuda said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
01:08aNOMURA : seeks new growth from private equity, private debt and startups
RE
01:07aNOMURA : seeks new growth from private equity, private debt and startups
RE
05/14Awkward greetings and long queues as Hong Kong's financiers return to work
RE
05/14NOMURA : to Donate Masks to Assist with Coronavirus Efforts in Japan(PDF 21KB)
PU
05/12NOMURA : FY2019/20 4Q Financial Results Conference Call Q&A
PU
05/08NOMURA : Conssolidated Results of Operations Q4
PU
05/08NOMURA : swings to net loss in Jan.-March as coronavirus hits markets
AQ
05/08NOMURA : posts first quarterly loss in over a year as virus takes toll
RE
05/08NOMURA : Financial Summary (US GAAP)
PU
05/08NOMURA : Presentation material
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 344 B
EBIT 2020 316 B
Net income 2020 279 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 4,78x
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,01x
Capitalization 1 237 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 486,00 JPY
Last Close Price 407,20 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.0.54%11 522
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-25.25%61 630
MORGAN STANLEY-27.05%58 756
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-31.54%41 918
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-1.37%39 256
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-0.68%32 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group