Nomura : to Announce First Quarter Operating Results on July 31(PDF 81KB)

Nomura to Announce First Quarter Operating Results on July 31
Tokyo, June 20, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, at 15:30 in Tokyo on July 31, 2019. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.
A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:
18:30 (JST)
10:30 (BST)
05:30 (EDT)
Nomura is an As ia- headquartered financial serv ices group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning ov er 30 countries. By connecting markets East & Wes t, Nomura s ervic es the needs of indiv iduals , institutions, corporates and governments through its four bus iness div isions : Retail, Asset Management, Wholes ale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merc hant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disc iplined entrepreneurship, serv ing c lients w ith creativ e solutions and c ons idered thought leaders hip. For further information about Nomura, visit w w w.nomura.com
