Nomura : to Announce First Quarter Operating Results on July 31(PDF 81KB)

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : to Announce First Quarter Operating Results on July 31

0
06/20/2019 | 02:39am EDT

News Release

Nomura to Announce First Quarter Operating Results on July 31

Tokyo, June 20, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, at 15:30 in Tokyo on July 31, 2019. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

10:30 (BST)

05:30 (EDT)

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an As ia- headquartered financial serv ices group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning ov er 30 countries. By connecting markets East & Wes t, Nomura s ervic es the needs of indiv iduals , institutions, corporates and governments through its four bus iness div isions : Retail, Asset Management, Wholes ale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merc hant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disc iplined entrepreneurship, serv ing c lients w ith creativ e solutions and c ons idered thought leaders hip. For further information about Nomura, visit w w w.nomura.com

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:38:02 UTC
