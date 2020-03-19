Nomura : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results on April 24(PDF 20KB)

Log in
03/19/2020 | 02:03am EDT

News Release

Nomura to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Operating Results on April 24

Tokyo, March 19, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, at 15:00 in Tokyo on April 24, 2020. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com/) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

10:30 (BST)

05:30 (EDT)

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 351 B
EBIT 2020 316 B
Net income 2020 286 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,22%
P/E ratio 2020 4,36x
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 1 227 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 538,00  JPY
Last Close Price 403,90  JPY
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-2.01%11 330
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-39.10%57 180
MORGAN STANLEY-33.90%54 040
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-31.83%43 320
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.37%39 066
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-7.13%29 719
