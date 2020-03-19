Nomura : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results on April 24(PDF 20KB)

News Release
Nomura to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year
Operating Results on April 24
Tokyo, March 19, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, at 15:00 in Tokyo on April 24, 2020. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com/) shortly after the announcement.
A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:
18:30 (JST)
10:30 (BST)
05:30 (EDT)
Nomura
Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
