Nomura : to Book JPY70 Billion Pretax Income in FY2020/21 First Quarter in relation to Nihonbashi District Redevelopment(PDF 21KB)

Nomura to Book JPY70 Billion Pretax Income in FY2020/21 First

Quarter in relation to Nihonbashi District Redevelopment

Tokyo, May 20, 2020-In April, Nomura Holdings, Inc. announced plans to relocate some of its Japan offices in accordance with the scheduled redevelopment of the Nihonbashi district in Tokyo.

In line with the redevelopment, Nomura has obtained the right to real estate (reserved floor space) in the completed project in exchange for rights to the assets it currently owns. The conversion of the firm's rights was approved on May 20, 2020.

In addition, Nomura has earned the right to receive compensation related to rent and other losses.

Based on the book value of the assets to be transferred and the fair value of the rights to be obtained, Nomura expects to book an estimated pretax income of 70 billion yen in its first quarter consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021.

