Nomura : to Donate Masks to Assist with Coronavirus Efforts in Japan(PDF 21KB)

Nomura to Donate Masks to Assist with Coronavirus Efforts in Japan

Tokyo, May 15, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it will be donating one million masks to the Japanese government and the Japanese Red Cross Society to assist medical institutions and welfare facilities in their efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

The masks were procured through Orient International (Holding) Co., Ltd., a shareholder in Nomura's China joint venture Nomura Orient International Securities Co., Ltd.

Nomura will also be coordinating donations from its employees around the world to help in the fight against coronavirus in each region. Nomura will match all qualifying employee donations.

Nomura extends its heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and its thoughts are with those still infected.

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com/