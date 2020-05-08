Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)(PDF 22KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 02:04am EDT

News Release

Nomura to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)

Tokyo, May 8, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced plans to grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to directors, executive officers and employees of the firm and its subsidiaries in June 2020.

The RSUs will be granted as deferred compensation. Subject to certain conditions, Nomura will deliver shares of common stock to RSU grantees one to three years (up to seven years where required by local regulations) after the RSUs are granted mainly through disposal of treasury shares.

The number of RSUs to be granted is estimated to be approximately 75 million units (75 million shares equivalent).

The number and detailed terms and conditions of the RSUs will be determined at a meeting of the Executive Management Board1 scheduled for late May 2020, and will be announced immediately thereafter.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com/

1 The grant of RSUs to directors and executive officers is in accordance with decisions made by the Compensation Committee.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 06:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:26aNOMURA : Japan's Nomura posts fourth-quarter net loss of 34.5 billion yen
RE
02:04aNOMURA : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2020(PDF 319KB)
PU
02:04aNOMURA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results(PDF 56KB)
PU
02:04aNOMURA : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 21KB)
PU
02:04aNOMURA : to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)(PDF 22KB)
PU
05/07NOMURA : Main events scheduled for Friday, May 8
AQ
05/05NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : annual earnings release
04/30NOMURA : Fy2019/20 3q
PU
04/28IMPORTANT : Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand(PDF 24KB)
PU
04/17CREDIT SUISSE : gets approval to take majority stake in China JV
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 344 B
EBIT 2020 316 B
Net income 2020 279 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,62%
P/E ratio 2020 4,65x
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 1 302 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 519,00  JPY
Last Close Price 428,40  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Kaoru Numata Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.0.23%12 229
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.05%65 377
MORGAN STANLEY-24.08%61 151
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.05%45 273
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.89%39 392
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.56%32 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group