Nomura Real Estate : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

09/04/2019 | 03:32am EDT

September 4, 2019

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

1-26-2,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (Stock code: 3231, TSE First Section)

Representative: Eiji Kutsukake, President and Representative Director

Contact: Kensuke Ueha, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3348-8117

Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation

in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announced that the Company has acquired treasury shares, under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common Stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

537,900 shares

3.

Total value of shares acquired:

¥ 1,151,442,184

4.

Period of acquisition:

From August 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019

5.

Method of acquisition:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 25, 2019

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 2,800,000 shares

Ratio to the number of outstanding shares

(excluding treasury shares) : 1.50%

(3)

Total value of shares to be acquired:

Up to ¥ 4 billion

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From April 26, 2019 to October 25, 2019

(5)

Method of acquisition :

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number and value of treasury shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors set forth above (as of August 31, 2019):

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

1,519,700 shares

(2)

Total value of shares acquired:

¥ 3,434,072,854

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:31:04 UTC
