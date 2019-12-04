Nomura Real Estate : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Log in
NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.

0
12/04/2019

December 4, 2019

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

1-26-2,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (Stock code: 3231, TSE First Section)

Representative: Eiji Kutsukake, President and Representative Director

Contact: Kensuke Ueha, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3348-8117

Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation

in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announced that the Company has acquired treasury shares, under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common Stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

394,500 shares

3.

Total value of shares acquired:

¥ 1,015,099,486

4.

Period of acquisition:

From November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019

5.

Method of acquisition:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 28, 2019

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 2,300,000 shares

Ratio to the number of outstanding shares

(excluding treasury shares) : 1.24%

(3)

Total value of shares to be acquired:

Up to ¥ 4 billion

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From October 29, 2019 to March 31, 2020

(5)

Method of acquisition:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number and value of treasury shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors set forth above (as of November 30, 2019):

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

455,500 shares

(2)

Total value of shares acquired:

¥ 1,172,180,785

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:27:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
