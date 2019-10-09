Nomura Real Estate : Announcement of the Status and Conclusion Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

October 9, 2019

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

1-26-2,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (Stock code: 3231, TSE First Section)

Representative: Eiji Kutsukake, President and Representative Director

Contact: Kensuke Ueha, General Manager

Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3348-8117

Announcement of the Status and Conclusion Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation

in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announced that the Company has acquired treasury shares, under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as follows. This concludes the Company's acquisition of treasury shares authorized by the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 25, 2019.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common Stock 2. Total number of shares acquired: 56,100 shares 3. Total value of shares acquired: ¥ 133,594,297 4. Period of acquisition: From October 1, 2019 to October 8, 2019 5. Method of acquisition: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 25, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 2,800,000 shares （Ratio to the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) : 1.50%） (3) Total value of shares to be acquired: Up to ¥4 billion (4) Period of acquisition: From April 26, 2019 to October 25, 2019 (5) Method of acquisition: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number and value of treasury shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors set forth above (as of October 8, 2019):