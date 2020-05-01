Log in
NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.

(3231)
Nomura Real Estate : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

05/01/2020 | 02:09am EDT

May 1, 2020 Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

(Stock code: 3231, TSE First Section)

For Immediate Release

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, President and

Representative Director: Eiji Kutsukake) today announced the consolidated financial results for the the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1 2019 to March 31, 2020). For the details, please refer to the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020" as well.

  • Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

The consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were as follows: Operating revenue; 676.4 billion yen (up 1.2% YoY); operating profit; 81.9 billion yen (up 3.5% YoY); business profit; 82.8 billion yen (up 4.0% YoY); ordinary profit; 73.0 billion yen (up 5.4% YoY); and profit attributable to owners of parent; 48.8 billion yen (up 6.6% YoY), that both operating revenue and each profit hit record high.

Business profit = operating profit + share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method + amortization of intangible assets associated with corporate acquisitions

  • Residential Development Business Unit

The number of housing units sold including condominiums and detached housings was 4,739 units (a decrease of 1,151 units YoY). The gross profit margin ratio improved to 20.4% (19.1% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) and our business profit is at the same level compared with the previous fiscal year.

  • Commercial Real Estate Business Unit

Operating revenue; 215.8 billion yen (up 25.8% YoY); business profit; 39.2 billion yen (up 3.1% YoY). This was mainly due to increases in revenues from properties for sales.

  • Service & Management Sector

In Investment Management Business Unit, Property Brokerage & CRE Business Unit, and Property

  • Facility Management Business Unit, business progressed steadily. In each business unit, both operating revenue and business profit increased YoY.
  • Dividends

The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, is 80 yen which is in line with the forecasts.

  • Operating Result Forecasts

Forecasts of consolidated operating results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is to be determined, as it is difficult to reasonably calculate the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-

  1. on business activities and business results. The information will be disclosed once it is possible to make rational calculations in future. The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, is planned to be 80 yen.

(References)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 March-2020 Fact Sheets (For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020)

Contact Information

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Communications Dept.Kensuke Ueha, Yuichi Kaneyama)

Email: nrehd-ir@nomura-re.co.jp

Tel: +81-3-3348-8117 Fax: +81-3-3343-0445

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:08:07 UTC
