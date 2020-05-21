Nomura Real Estate : Notice Regarding Personnel Changes

May 21, 2020 Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Notice Regarding Personnel Changes

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announced that the company resolved the following personnel changes of directors at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today.

Personnel changes of directors (effective June 23, 2020)

Position held

New PositionCurrent PositionName continuously

▽ Director (Part-time) Shoichi (Candidate) Nagamatsu* ▽ External Director Tetsu (Audit & Supervisory Committee Takahashi* Member) (Candidate) Satoko ▽ Retirement (External Director) Shinohara

Shoichi Nagamatsu and Tetsu Takahashi will assume office after the resolution of the ordinary general shareholders meeting which will be held on June 23, 2020.

*Supplementary information about the candidates for director and external director

Shoichi Nagamatsu is, at present, Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (He is scheduled to resign as Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc. and to be appointed as Advisor of that company after its ordinary general shareholders meeting which will be held on June 2020.)

Tetsu Takahashi is, at present, Representative Partner of KASUMIGASEKI PARTNERS LAW OFFICE, External Auditor of McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd., Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of ZOOM CORPORATION, and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of eBOOK Initiative Japan Co., Ltd.

