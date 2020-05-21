Nomura Real Estate : Notice Regarding Personnel Changes

Log in
Notice Regarding Personnel Changes

05/21/2020 | 02:09am EDT

May 21, 2020 Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

(Stock code: 3231, TSE First Section)

For Immediate Release

Notice Regarding Personnel Changes

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announced that the company resolved the following personnel changes of directors at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today.

  • Personnel changes of directors (effective June 23, 2020)

Position held

New PositionCurrent PositionName continuously

Director (Part-time)

Shoichi

(Candidate)

Nagamatsu*

External Director

Tetsu

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

Takahashi*

Member) (Candidate)

Satoko

Retirement

(External Director)

Shinohara

Shoichi Nagamatsu and Tetsu Takahashi will assume office after the resolution of the ordinary general shareholders meeting which will be held on June 23, 2020.

*Supplementary information about the candidates for director and external director

Shoichi Nagamatsu is, at present, Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (He is scheduled to resign as Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc. and to be appointed as Advisor of that company after its ordinary general shareholders meeting which will be held on June 2020.)

Tetsu Takahashi is, at present, Representative Partner of KASUMIGASEKI PARTNERS LAW OFFICE, External Auditor of McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd., Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of ZOOM CORPORATION, and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of eBOOK Initiative Japan Co., Ltd.

Contact Information

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Communications Dept.Kensuke Ueha, Yuichi Kaneyama)

Email: nrehd-ir@nomura-re.co.jp

Tel: +81-3-3348-8117 Fax: +81-3-3343-0445

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
