Nomura Real Estate : Notice of Convocation of the 15th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

To Our Shareholders I would like to express my gratitude to all of our shareholders for your continuing patronage. During the fiscal year under review, both business conditions and corporate earnings continued to recover gradually and the Japanese economy remained generally firm backed by continued improvements in the employment and personal income environments. Furthermore, in regard to the economic outlook, it is necessary to pay careful attention to the impact of trade issues, mainly in the United States and China, and the UK's exit from the European Union on the global economy. In the domestic real estate market, the residential market saw sales prices continue to increase while supply volume declined due to construction costs remaining high and competition for the land acquisition, and there continued to be different trends in sales based on the levels of the convenience of the regions and the properties themselves. In the leasing businesses market, declining vacancy rates and increasing rent revenue continued nationwide. In the real estate investment market, the total asset size of J-REITs and privately placed REITs was steadily expanded thanks to the favorable domestic real estate market conditions. In the real estate brokerage market, both retail and wholesale transactions remained firm reflecting an increase in domestic real estate stock and the diversity of needs. We can take the abundant domestic stock as a business opportunity in the future in the real estate management business. Overseas, particularly in Asian countries, demand for houses and offices is strong backed by economic growth, and the real estate market is very active. In this business environment, the Nomura Real Estate Group (the "Group") posted performance as follows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019: Operating revenue of ¥668.5 billion (a 7.2% increase year on year), operating profit of ¥79.1 billion (a 3.3% increase), ordinary profit of ¥69.3 billion (a 1.9% increase), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥45.8 billion (a 0.3% decrease). As for the distribution of profits, taking into account the operating environment, investment plans, and retained earnings, the Company increased the dividend by ¥5.0 per share to a record-high annual dividend of ¥75.0 per share. As for the fiscal year ending March 2020, the Company plans to further increase the dividend by ¥5.0 to an annual dividend of ¥80.0 per share, marking the eighth successive fiscal year of dividend increases. Taking into comprehensive consideration the operating environment, share price, and financial position, the Company purchased approximately ¥5.0 billion worth of treasury shares. For the fiscal year ending March 2020, the Company also plans on acquiring up to ¥4.0 billion in treasury shares. From the current fiscal year, the Company starts the new Mid- to Long-term Business Plan (for the fiscal year ending March 2020 through the fiscal year ending March 2028). Toward realizing the creation of "New Value, Real Value," we will strategically cope with changes in the business environment, such as the acceleration of a super-aging society, diversifying workstyles and lifestyles, and accelerated progress of technologies, from the mid- to long-term viewpoint. The Group engages in various business activities, establishing the basis for its driving force as "wellness management," which aims at realizing happiness of employees and corporate growth, and as a management system that contributes to enhancing corporate value. We also set four key themes: Safety/Security, Environment, Community, and Health and Well- being. We plan to meet stakeholders' expectations firmly by continuing challenges toward future growth from the viewpoint of Environment, Social, and Governance. With "New Value, Real Value" as our Group Vision, we will continue tackling transformation and challenges with the aim of building cities-dynamic stages that connect today with tomorrow's possibilities, embracing every moment of life's pursuits with people, and creating new value, social value, and, above all, real value. I ask all of our shareholders for your continued support for the Company. President and Representative Director Group CEO Eiji Kutsukake - 2 -

Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese original text of the Notice of Convocation of the 15th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. (Code: 3231) June 3, 2019 To: Shareholders Eiji Kutsukake President and Representative Director Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. 1-26-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo JAPAN Notice of Convocation of the 15th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Dear Shareholder: You are cordially invited to attend the 15th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc., which will be held as follows. If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by mail or electronic method (via the Internet, etc.). Please review the attached reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:40 p.m. on June 24 (Monday), 2019. When Exercising Voting Rights by Mail Please indicate your approval or disapproval for the proposal on the enclosed proxy card, and return it so that it will reach us by the aforementioned exercise deadline. When Exercising Voting Rights by Electronic Method (via the Internet, etc.) Please review the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." on page 6, and enter your approval or disapproval for the proposal listed thereon before the deadline stated above. Date and Time: Place: Agenda for the Meeting: Matters to be Reported: Description Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Meiji Kinenkan, Fuji room (2nd floor) 2-2-23 Motoakasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non- consolidated Financial Statements for the 15th term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019); and Report on Auditing Results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee Matter to be Resolved: Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal No. 2: Election of Five (5) Directors as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members - 3 -

4. Handling the exercising of voting rights: If you exercise your voting rights twice through voting by mail and by electronic method (via the Internet, etc.), we will deem the vote cast by electronic method to be the effective one. If you exercise your voting rights more than once by electronic method (via the Internet, etc.) or redundantly using a computer, etc. and cell phone, we will deem the last vote cast to be the effective one. *If attending the meeting in person, please present the enclosed proxy card at the reception desk. *The following materials are published on the Company's website shown below and not attached to this notice in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation. Also, with respect to the following materials, when the Audit & Supervisory Committee prepared the audit report, it audited 1) through 3) as part of the attached documents, and when the Accounting Auditor prepared the audit report, it audited 2) and 3) as part of the attached documents. "Principal businesses," and "Principal business offices of major subsidiaries" of "Principal business offices," and "Share acquisition rights, etc." of the business report, 2) "Consolidated statement of changes in net assets" and "Notes to consolidated financial statements" of consolidated financial statements, and 3) "Non-consolidated statement of changes in net assets" and "Notes to non- consolidated financial statements" of non-consolidated financial statements *If circumstances arise whereby revisions should be made to the contents of the reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the business report, consolidated financial statements, and non- consolidated financial statements, such notification shall be published on the following Company's website. [The Company's website] https://www.nomura-re-hd.co.jp/english/ir/ - 4 -

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights Please review the attached reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (pages 7 to 30, and exercise your voting rights. There are three ways to exercise your voting rights as described below. [By Attending the Meeting] Time and Date: 10:00 a.m. on June 25, 2019 Please present the enclosed proxy card at the reception desk. If you attend the meeting, you do not need to mail the proxy card or exercise voting rights via the Internet, etc. [By Mail] Exercise Due Date: To be received no later than 5:40 p.m. on June 24, 2019 Please indicate your approval or disapproval for the proposals on the enclosed proxy card, and return it. [Via the Internet] Exercise Due Date: No later than 5:40 p.m. on June 24, 2019 For details, please refer to page 6. For institutional investors Nominal shareholders such as management trust banks (including standing proxies) who have applied in advance for the use of the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. may use such platform in addition to the aforementioned method of exercising voting rights via the Internet as a method for exercising voting rights electromagnetically. - 5 -

