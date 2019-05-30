Nomura Real Estate : to Participate in the United Nations Global Compact

To members of the press

May 30, 2019

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings to Participate in the United Nations Global Compact

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (Head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative

Director: Eiji Kutsukake) announced today that it has signed and registered as a participating company in the United Nations Global Compact.

The United Nations Global Compact is a global initiative proposed by the United Nations in which companies and organizations voluntarily take part in realizing a sustainable society by taking responsibility and displaying creative leadership while taking action as a good member of society.

The Global Compact is an initiative advocated by United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan (at that time) at the World Economic Forum (Davos Conference) in 1999 and officially inaugurated in 2000.

The Nomura Real Estate Group supports The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact comprised of the four fields of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption, and is committed to realize a sustainable society through "building cities that connect today with tomorrow's possibilities" and "embracing every moment of life's pursuits" under the Group's Philosophy.

The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact