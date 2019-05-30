Log in
Nomura Real Estate : to Participate in the United Nations Global Compact

05/30/2019

To members of the press

May 30, 2019

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings to Participate in the United Nations Global Compact

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (Head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative

Director: Eiji Kutsukake) announced today that it has signed and registered as a participating company in the United Nations Global Compact.

The United Nations Global Compact is a global initiative proposed by the United Nations in which companies and organizations voluntarily take part in realizing a sustainable society by taking responsibility and displaying creative leadership while taking action as a good member of society.

The Global Compact is an initiative advocated by United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan (at that time) at the World Economic Forum (Davos Conference) in 1999 and officially inaugurated in 2000.

The Nomura Real Estate Group supports The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact comprised of the four fields of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption, and is committed to realize a sustainable society through "building cities that connect today with tomorrow's possibilities" and "embracing every moment of life's pursuits" under the Group's Philosophy.

The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of

internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labour

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the

effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment

and occupation.

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to

environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental

responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally

friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms,

including extortion and bribery.

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:08:05 UTC
