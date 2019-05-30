Nomura Real Estate : to Participate in the United Nations Global Compact

To members of the press
May 30, 2019
Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.
Nomura Real Estate Holdings to Participate in the United Nations Global Compact
Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (Head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative
Director: Eiji Kutsukake) announced today that it has signed and registered as a participating company in the United Nations Global Compact.
The United Nations Global Compact is a global initiative proposed by the United Nations in which companies and organizations voluntarily take part in realizing a sustainable society by taking responsibility and displaying creative leadership while taking action as a good member of society.
The Global Compact is an initiative advocated by United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan (at that time) at the World Economic Forum (Davos Conference) in 1999 and officially inaugurated in 2000.
The Nomura Real Estate Group supports The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact comprised of the four fields of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption, and is committed to realize a sustainable society through "building cities that connect today with tomorrow's possibilities" and "embracing every moment of life's pursuits" under the Group's Philosophy.
The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact
|
Human Rights
|
Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of
|
|
|
internationally proclaimed human rights; and
|
|
Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.
|
|
|
Labour
|
Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the
|
|
|
effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;
|
|
Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;
|
|
Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and
|
|
Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment
|
|
|
and occupation.
|
|
|
Environment
|
Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to
|
|
|
environmental challenges;
|
|
Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental
|
|
|
responsibility; and
|
|
Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally
|
|
|
friendly technologies.
|
|
|
Anti-Corruption
|
Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms,
|
|
|
including extortion and bribery.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
