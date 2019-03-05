Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Changes in Directors in Asset Management Company

[For Translation Purposes Only]

For Immediate Release To Whom It May Concern

March 5, 2019

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Ken Okada

Director and Managing Executive Officer

TEL. +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Changes in Directors in Asset Management Company

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("Nomura Master Fund" or the "Fund") announced the resolution of Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("NREAM"), a licensed investment trust management company retained by the Fund to provide asset management services, at NREAM's Board of Directors Meeting as of today, regarding the appointment of a new director, which will be proposed at the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders as of April 1, 2019, and also regarding the changes in title of a director.

The above changes in directors will be effective as of April 1, 2019.

1. Changes in Director

At the Board of Directors Meeting as of today, NREAM has determined to propose an agendum regarding the appointment of one director mentioned below at the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders as of April 1, 2019.

(1) Scheduled to assume office (as of April 1, 2019)

Name Title (New) Title (Former) Koki Miura Representative Director, Vice President and Executive Officer in charge of the Corporate Planning Development and Finance & Accounting Department (New appointment) (2) Other changes (as of April 1, 2019)

Name Title (New) Title (Former) Fumiki Kondo Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of the International Business Planning Department and Investment Management Department Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Supervisor of the International Business Planning Section, Client Relations & Marketing Department and the Investment

Management Department in charge of the Corporate Planning Department and the

Finance & Accounting

Department

The Fund will report these changes to competent authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applied laws and regulations.

