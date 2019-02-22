Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

[For Translation Purposes Only]

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("Nomura Master Fund" or "NMF" or the "Fund") announced today that the Fund will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of acquiring new assets as stated below.

I. Debt Financing

1. Purpose

The Fund has decided to procure debt financings for partial payment on the acquisition of specified assets.

2. Details

(1) Loan Type：Term Loan (Scheduled contract date: February 27, 2019)

Lenders Amount (millions of yen) Interest Rate Drawdown Date Term Repayment Date(Note1) Terms of Repayment Collateral Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,000 Fixed (To be determined) (Note2) (Note3) March 1, 2019 9 years and 6 months August 26, 2028 Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date Unsecured, unguaranteed MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,400 Fixed (To be determined) (Note2) (Note4) 10 years February 26, 2029 Total 2,400

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated February 27, 2019 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning August 26, 2019, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning May 26, 2019, until the

Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

Note: This press release is a public announcement concerning debt financing and has not been prepared for an inducement or invitation for investment. This press release should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of NMF. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

(2) Loan Type: Commitment Line Agreement contracted on June 8, 2018.

Lenders Amount (millions of yen) Interest Rate Drawdown Date Term Repayment Date(Note1) Terms of Repayment Collateral MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 10,000 Basic Interest Rate +0.39％ (Note2) (Note3) (Note4) March 1, 2019 1 year February 26, 2020 Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date Unsecured, unguaranteed

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) Base interest rate, which applies to the calculation period of the interest rate to be paid on the interest payment date, will be

Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") 1-month JPY TIBOR("Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate") as of two business days before the previous interest payment date of the respective interest payment dates (however, the Drawdown Date for the first interest rate calculation period) announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration("JBATA").

(Note 3)

Base interest rate indicated in (Note 2) is reviewed on each interest payment date. However, in the case the rate that applies to the calculation period of the interest rate does not exist, what is calculated based on the method stated in the contract will be the base interest rate that applies to the concerned period. For JBA Japanese yen TIBOR, please refer to JBATA website.

( http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)

(Note 4)

The interest payment dates are the 26th of every month, beginning March 26, 2019, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(3) Loan Type: Commitment Line Agreement contracted on June 8, 2018.

Lenders Amount (millions of yen) Interest Rate Drawdown Date Term Repayment Date(Note1) Terms of Repayment Collateral MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 3,600 Basic Interest Rate +0.39％ (Note2) (Note3) (Note4) March 1, 2019 1 year February 26, 2020 Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date Unsecured, unguaranteed

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) Base interest rate, which applies to the calculation period of the interest rate to be paid on the interest payment date, will be

Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") 1-month JPY TIBOR("Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate") as of two business days before the previous interest payment date of the respective interest payment dates (however, the Drawdown Date for the first interest rate calculation period) announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration("JBATA").

(Note 3)

Base interest rate indicated in (Note 2) is reviewed on each interest payment date. However, in the case the rate that applies to the calculation period of the interest rate does not exist, what is calculated based on the method stated in the contract will be the base interest rate that applies to the concerned period. For JBA Japanese yen TIBOR, please refer to JBATA website.

( http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)

(Note 4)

The interest payment dates are the 26th of every month, beginning March 26, 2019, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

3.Use of Funds

①

Amount

: ¥ 16,000 million ② Specifics

: To be used for partial payment on the acquisition of the specified assets to be acquired on March 1, 2019 ( PMO Kyobashi Higashi, GEMS Shinbashi, GEMS Kayabacho, Summit Store Honamanuma, GEMS Shin-Yokohama, GEMS Namba and Landport Ome I) (Note), with respect to the debt financings based on each term loan agreement stated in 2-(1). To be used for partial payment on the acquisition of the specified asset to be acquired on March 1, 2019 (PMO Tamachi Higashi) (Note), with respect to the debt financing based on commitment line agreement stated in 2-(2).

To be used for partial payment on the acquisition of the specified asset to be acquired on March 1, 2019 (PMO Hatchobori Shinkawa) (Note), with respect to the debt financing based on commitment line agreement stated in 2-(3).

(Note) For details of the specified assets, please refer to the press release titled "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition" dated on February 7, 2019.

③ Scheduled Date of Use

:March 1, 2019

II. Status of Interest Bearing Debts after Financing

(millions of yen)

Before Financing (Note 1) After Financing (Note 1) Increased/Decrea sed Amount Short-term Borrowings Current portion of Long-term borrowings (Note 2) Long-term borrowings(Note 3) Total Borrowings 500 14,100 ＋13,600 34,742 34,742 － 439,870 442,270 ＋2,400 475,112 491,112 ＋16,000 Current portion of Investment Corporation Bonds (Note 2) Investment Corporation Bonds (Note 4) Total Investment Corporation Bonds － － － 22,000 22,000 － 22,000 22,000 － Total Interest-Bearing Debts 497,112 513,112 ＋16,000

(Note 1) Both columns indicate figures after the drawdown of ¥10,300 million for the new debt financing, the repayment of ¥10,300 million for the existing debt and the agreed repayment of ¥21.4 million for the existing debt, which are all scheduled on February 26, 2019, other than the Debt Financing. In addition, please refer to the press release titled "Notice for Debt Financing" dated February 19, 2019 regarding the new debt financing scheduled on February 26, 2019.

(Note 2) Nature of term is as of the end of the 6th fiscal period (August 31, 2018).

(Note 3) Excludes Long-term Borrowings due within one year.

(Note 4) Excludes Investment Corporation Bond due within one year.

III. Forecasts of Financial Results

As the Debt Financing is scheduled during the fiscal period ending August 31, 2019 (March 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019), there is no revision to Nomura Master Fund's forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending February 28, 2019 (September 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019) by the Debt Financing. In addition, there is no revision to Nomura Master Fund's forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2019 (March 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019) and the fiscal period ending February 29, 2020 (September 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) by the Debt Financing as it has only small impact to the forecast of financial results.

IV. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3

Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 29, 2018 and "Section 2 Reference Information / 2 Supplement Information / 8 Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement (in Japanese) filed on February 7, 2019 regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

