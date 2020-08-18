Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Log in
08/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

[For Translation Purposes Only]

August 18, 2020

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the decision made today that it will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") to refinance the existing debt totaling ¥12,600 million (the "Existing Debt") as described below.

I.Debt Financing

1.Purpose

The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to repay current outstanding loans, which mature on August 26, 2020.

2.Details

Loan TypeTerm Loan (Scheduled contract date: August 24, 2020)

Amount

Drawdown

Repayment

Terms of

Lenders

(millions

Interest Rate

Term

Collateral

Date

Date(Note1)

Repayment

of yen)

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

1,000

Fixed

3 years

February 26,

(To be determined)

and 6

2024

(Note2) (Note3)

months

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

600

Fixed

August 26,

(To be determined)

7 years

Limited

2027

(Note2) (Note3)

The Nomura Trust and Banking

1,000

Fixed

August 26,

(To be determined)

8 years

Co., Ltd.

2028

(Note2) (Note3)

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

500

Fixed

8 years

August 26,

Lump-sum

0.37000%

and 6

2029

repayment

(Note3)

August 26,

months

Unsecured,

on the

The Nomura Trust and Banking

Fixed

2020

8 years

May 26,

unguaranteed

1,000

repayment

Co., Ltd.

(To be determined)

and 9

2029

date

(Note2) (Note4)

months

Shinkin Central Bank

1,500

Fixed

August 26,

(To be determined)

9 years

2029

(Note2) (Note3)

Nippon Life Insurance

500

Fixed

August 26,

(To be determined)

9 years

Company

2029

(Note2) (Note3)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Fixed

August 26,

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

1,600

(To be determined)

9 years

2029

Ltd.

(Note2) (Note3)

1

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,500

Fixed

9 years

February 26,

(To be determined)

and 6

2030

(Note2) (Note3)

months

THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.

300

Fixed

August 26,

(To be determined)

10 years

2030

(Note2) (Note3)

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

1,100

Fixed

August 26,

(To be determined)

10 years

2030

(Note2) (Note3)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

2,000

Fixed

10 years

August 26,

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

(To be determined)

2030

Corporation

(Note2) (Note5)

Total

12,600

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated August 24, 2020 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning February 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 5) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

3.Use of Funds

Amount

:

¥ 12,600 million

Specifics

:

To be used for repayment of the existing borrowings based on each term

loan(Note) agreement totaling ¥12,600 million which will mature on August 26,

2020.

(Note) For details of each term loan agreement, please refer to the press releases, "Notice

Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on August 23,

2012, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund,

Inc. on September 26, 2013 and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real

Estate Residential Fund, Inc. on October 23, 2013, and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing"

announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on February 24, 2014 and "Notice Concerning

Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on August 24, 2015.

Scheduled Date of Use

:

August 26, 2020

II.Status of Interest Bearing Debts after Financing and Repayment of the Existing Debt

(Millions of Yen)

Before Financing and

After Financing and

Increased/Decrea

Repayment of the Existing

Repayment of the Existing

sed Amount

Debt (Note1) (Note2)

Debt (Note1)

Short-term Borrowings

Current portion of Long-term

45,042

32,442

12,600

borrowings (Note 3)

Long-term borrowings(Note 4)

440,841

453,441

12,600

Total Borrowings

485,884

485,884

Current portion of Investment

Corporation Bonds (Note 3)

Investment Corporation Bonds

32,000

32,000

(Note 5)

2

Total Investment Corporation

32,000

32,000

Bonds

Total Interest-Bearing Debts

517,884

517,884

(Note 1) Both columns indicate figures excluding the repayment of ¥21.4 million of the agreed repayments scheduled for August 26, 2020.

(Note 2)

These figures reflect the issuance of investment corporation bonds and the early repayment of borrowings as stated in the press

release, "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) and Early Repayment of Borrowings",

dated August 7, 2020.

(Note 3)

Nature of term is as of the end of the 9th fiscal period (February 29, 2020).

(Note 4) Excludes Long-term Borrowings due within one year.

(Note 5)

Excludes Investment Corporation Bond due within one year.

III.Forecasts of Financial Results

There is no revision to Nomura Master Fund's forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2020 (March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020) and the fiscal period ending February 28, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021) by the Debt Financing as it has only small impact to the forecast of financial results.

IV.Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on May 28, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

3

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 06:47:11 UTC
