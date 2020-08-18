Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to repay current outstanding loans, which mature on August 26, 2020.

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the decision made today that it will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") to refinance the existing debt totaling ¥12,600 million (the "Existing Debt") as described below.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,500 Fixed 9 years February 26, (To be determined) and 6 2030 (Note2) (Note3) months THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd. 300 Fixed August 26, (To be determined) 10 years 2030 (Note2) (Note3) Development Bank of Japan Inc. 1,100 Fixed August 26, (To be determined) 10 years 2030 (Note2) (Note3) MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,000 Fixed 10 years August 26, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking (To be determined) 2030 Corporation (Note2) (Note5) Total 12,600

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated August 24, 2020 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning February 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 5) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

3.Use of Funds

① Amount : ¥ 12,600 million ② Specifics : To be used for repayment of the existing borrowings based on each term loan(Note) agreement totaling ¥12,600 million which will mature on August 26, 2020. (Note) For details of each term loan agreement, please refer to the press releases, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on August 23, 2012, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund, Inc. on September 26, 2013 and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund, Inc. on October 23, 2013, and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on February 24, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on August 24, 2015. ③ Scheduled Date of Use : August 26, 2020

II.Status of Interest Bearing Debts after Financing and Repayment of the Existing Debt

(Millions of Yen)

Before Financing and After Financing and Increased/Decrea Repayment of the Existing Repayment of the Existing sed Amount Debt (Note1) (Note2) Debt (Note1) Short-term Borrowings － － － Current portion of Long-term 45,042 32,442 －12,600 borrowings (Note 3) Long-term borrowings(Note 4) 440,841 453,441 ＋12,600 Total Borrowings 485,884 485,884 － Current portion of Investment － － － Corporation Bonds (Note 3) Investment Corporation Bonds 32,000 32,000 － (Note 5)

