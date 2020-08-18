Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
0
08/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT
[For Translation Purposes Only]
August 18, 2020
For Immediate Release
To Whom It May Concern
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
Securities Code: 3462
Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Ishigooka
Executive Officer
Head of NMF Investment Management Group
TEL+81-3-3365-8767nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the decision made today that it will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") to refinance the existing debt totaling ¥12,600 million (the "Existing Debt") as described below.
I.Debt Financing
1.Purpose
The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to repay current outstanding loans, which mature on August 26, 2020.
2.Details
Loan Type：Term Loan (Scheduled contract date: August 24, 2020)
Amount
Drawdown
Repayment
Terms of
Lenders
(millions
Interest Rate
Term
Collateral
Date
Date(Note1)
Repayment
of yen)
Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
1,000
Fixed
3 years
February 26,
(To be determined)
and 6
2024
(Note2) (Note3)
months
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
600
Fixed
August 26,
(To be determined)
7 years
Limited
2027
(Note2) (Note3)
The Nomura Trust and Banking
1,000
Fixed
August 26,
(To be determined)
8 years
Co., Ltd.
2028
(Note2) (Note3)
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
500
Fixed
8 years
August 26,
Lump-sum
0.37000%
and 6
2029
repayment
(Note3)
August 26,
months
Unsecured,
on the
The Nomura Trust and Banking
Fixed
2020
8 years
May 26,
unguaranteed
1,000
repayment
Co., Ltd.
(To be determined)
and 9
2029
date
(Note2) (Note4)
months
Shinkin Central Bank
1,500
Fixed
August 26,
(To be determined)
9 years
2029
(Note2) (Note3)
Nippon Life Insurance
500
Fixed
August 26,
(To be determined)
9 years
Company
2029
(Note2) (Note3)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Fixed
August 26,
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,
1,600
(To be determined)
9 years
2029
Ltd.
(Note2) (Note3)
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,500
Fixed
9 years
February 26,
(To be determined)
and 6
2030
(Note2) (Note3)
months
THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.
300
Fixed
August 26,
(To be determined)
10 years
2030
(Note2) (Note3)
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
1,100
Fixed
August 26,
(To be determined)
10 years
2030
(Note2) (Note3)
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
2,000
Fixed
10 years
August 26,
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
(To be determined)
2030
Corporation
(Note2) (Note5)
Total
12,600
(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.
(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated August 24, 2020 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.
(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning February 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
(Note 5) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
3.Use of Funds
①
Amount
:
¥ 12,600 million
②
Specifics
:
To be used for repayment of the existing borrowings based on each term
loan(Note) agreement totaling ¥12,600 million which will mature on August 26,
2020.
(Note) For details of each term loan agreement, please refer to the press releases, "Notice
Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on August 23,
2012, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund,
Inc. on September 26, 2013 and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real
Estate Residential Fund, Inc. on October 23, 2013, and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing"
announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on February 24, 2014 and "Notice Concerning
Debt Financing" announced by Nomura Real Estate Office Fund, Inc. on August 24, 2015.
③
Scheduled Date of Use
:
August 26, 2020
II.Status of Interest Bearing Debts after Financing and Repayment of the Existing Debt
(Millions of Yen)
Before Financing and
After Financing and
Increased/Decrea
Repayment of the Existing
Repayment of the Existing
sed Amount
Debt (Note1) (Note2)
Debt (Note1)
Short-term Borrowings
－
－
－
Current portion of Long-term
45,042
32,442
－12,600
borrowings (Note 3)
Long-term borrowings(Note 4)
440,841
453,441
＋12,600
Total Borrowings
485,884
485,884
－
Current portion of Investment
－
－
－
Corporation Bonds (Note 3)
Investment Corporation Bonds
32,000
32,000
－
(Note 5)
Total Investment Corporation
32,000
32,000
－
Bonds
Total Interest-Bearing Debts
517,884
517,884
－
(Note 1) Both columns indicate figures excluding the repayment of ¥21.4 million of the agreed repayments scheduled for August 26, 2020.
(Note 2)
These figures reflect the issuance of investment corporation bonds and the early repayment of borrowings as stated in the press
release, "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) and Early Repayment of Borrowings",
dated August 7, 2020.
(Note 3)
Nature of term is as of the end of the 9th fiscal period (February 29, 2020).
(Note 4) Excludes Long-term Borrowings due within one year.
(Note 5)
Excludes Investment Corporation Bond due within one year.
III.Forecasts of Financial Results
There is no revision to Nomura Master Fund's forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2020 (March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020) and the fiscal period ending February 28, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021) by the Debt Financing as it has only small impact to the forecast of financial results.
IV.Other
No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on May 28, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.
