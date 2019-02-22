Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

[For Translation Purposes Only]

February 22, 2019

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Ken Okada

Director and Managing Executive Officer

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("Nomura Master Fund" or "NMF" or the "Fund") announced that the interest rate of the following loans announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on February 19, 2019, has been determined. Details are as follows.

1. Determination of Loan Interest Rate

Loan Type：Term Loan (Scheduled contract date: February 22, 2019)

Lenders Amount (millions of yen) Interest Rate Drawdown Date Term Repayment Date(Note1) Terms of Repayment Collateral THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD. 500 Fixed 0.24000% (Note2) February 26, 2019 5 years February 26, 2024 Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date , Unsecured, unguaranteed The Chugoku Bank, Ltd. The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd. 800 Fixed 0.37630% (Note2) 7 years February 26, 2026 SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 1,000 Fixed 0.42118% (Note2) 7 years and 6 months August 26, 2026 Shinkin Central Bank THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD. THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd. 1,500 Fixed 0.46630% (Note2) 8 years February 26, 2027 SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 1,000 Fixed 0.51356% (Note2) 8 years and 6 months August 26, 2027 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Resona Bank, Limited 2,500 Fixed 0.52234% (Note2) 8 years and 9 months November 26 2027 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 500 Fixed 0.61005% (Note2) 9 years and 6 months August 26, 2028 MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,500 Fixed 0.65880% (Note3) 10 years February 26, 2029

Note: This press release is a public announcement concerning the debt financing (determination of loan interest rate) and has not been prepared for an inducement or invitation for investment. This press release should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of NMF. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

Total 10,300

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning August 26, 2019, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning May 26, 2019, until the

Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

2. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3

Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 29, 2018 and "Section 2 Reference Information / 2 Supplement Information / 8 Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement (in Japanese) filed on February 7, 2019 regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

