Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc    3462   JP3048110005

NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC

(3462)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:21am EST

[For Translation Purposes Only]

February 22, 2019

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Norio Ambe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Ken Okada

Director and Managing Executive Officer

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("Nomura Master Fund" or "NMF" or the "Fund") announced that the interest rate of the following loans announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on February 19, 2019, has been determined. Details are as follows.

1. Determination of Loan Interest Rate

Loan TypeTerm Loan (Scheduled contract date: February 22, 2019)

Lenders

Amount (millions of yen)

Interest Rate

Drawdown

Date

Term

Repayment

Date(Note1)

Terms of Repayment

Collateral

THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY

BANK, LTD.

500

Fixed 0.24000%

(Note2)

February 26, 2019

5 years

February 26, 2024

Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date

,

Unsecured, unguaranteed

The Chugoku Bank, Ltd. The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd.

800

Fixed 0.37630%

(Note2)

7 years

February 26, 2026

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE

COMPANY

1,000

Fixed 0.42118%

(Note2)

7 years and 6 months

August 26, 2026

Shinkin Central Bank THE BANK OF FUKUOKA,

LTD.

THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.

1,500

Fixed 0.46630%

(Note2)

8 years

February 26, 2027

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE

COMPANY

1,000

Fixed 0.51356%

(Note2)

8 years and 6 months

August 26, 2027

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Resona Bank, Limited

2,500

Fixed 0.52234%

(Note2)

8 years and 9 months

November 26 2027

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation

500

Fixed 0.61005%

(Note2)

9 years and 6 months

August 26, 2028

MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation

2,500

Fixed 0.65880%

(Note3)

10 years

February 26, 2029

Note: This press release is a public announcement concerning the debt financing (determination of loan interest rate) and has not been prepared for an inducement or invitation for investment. This press release should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of NMF. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

Total

10,300

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning August 26, 2019, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning May 26, 2019, until the

Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

2. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3

Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 29, 2018 and "Section 2 Reference Information / 2 Supplement Information / 8 Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement (in Japanese) filed on February 7, 2019 regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release is a public announcement concerning the debt financing (determination of loan interest rate) and has not been prepared for an inducement or invitation for investment. This press release should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of NMF. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:20:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER
04:21aNOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
02/18NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Determination on Issue Price ..
PU
02/07NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Property Acquisition（P..
PU
02/07NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Forecasts of Financial Result..
PU
02/07NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investmen..
PU
01/15NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Property Disposition (PRIME U..
PU
2018NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
2018NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Property Acquisition（N..
PU
2018NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
2018NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Seismic Isolation/Mitigation ..
PU
More news
Chart NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 183 000  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Shuhei Yoshida Executive Officer
Mineo Uchiyama Supervisory Officer
Koichi Owada Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC12.16%6 186
EQUINIX INC20.79%34 691
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.96%24 459
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 203
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.34%20 307
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES17.12%15 215
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.