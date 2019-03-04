Nomura Research Institute : NRI's I-STAR/CORE Updated for FSB's Standards and Processes for Global Securities Financing Data Collection and Aggregation

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) (TOKYO: 4307), a leading provider
of consulting services and system solutions, announced today the
company’s I-STAR/CORE has been updated for international Financial
Stability Board (FSB)’s Standards and Processes for Global Securities
Financing Data Collection and Aggregation. The system updates have
been completed and NRI began offering the service on January 4th,
2019.
FSB’s Standards and Processes for Global Securities Financing Data
Collection and Aggregation, published in November 2015, defines the data
elements for repos, securities lending and margin lending that national
and regional authorities are asked to report as aggregates to the global
aggregator to detect financial stability risks and develop policy
responses. Data required to be reported includes trading details such as
date and price, collateral market price, counterparty details, type of
contract, and trading purposes.
As a result of this latest system update to I-STAR/CORE, users can now
set different collateral management and contract details according to
each user company, client, and trade. Using a combination of I-STAR’s
existing functions such as contract management, cash collateral and
substitute collateral management and account attribute management, the
new functionality enables the users to report automatically in compliant
with the FSB’s guidelines.
“NRI is consistently working to assure that our solutions and services
meet the latest compliance standards across international marketplaces,”
said Masaaki Yamazaki, Managing Director of NRI. “Our development team
is committed to assuring that our partners and customers in the
securities sector are able to maintain the highest standards of
collateral and contract management.”
