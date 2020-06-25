London stocks drop as pandemic's corporate damage grows; NSF crashes

London-listed shares dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as the latest round of corporate earnings reports underlined the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, with lender Non-Standard Finance crashing after warning of going concern risks.

The company tumbled 33.9% to a record low after saying the coronavirus crisis had halted lending, compounding the lender's woes after its failed attempt to gain scale by buying rival Provident Financial Plc.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 1.4%, tracking a slide in global equity markets on fears of more disruptions to business activity as cases of the novel coronavirus continued to surge.

Battered auto <.FTNMX3350>, travel and leisure <.FTNMX5750> and banking stocks <.FTNMX8350> fell between 1.4% and 1.9%, with no stocks on the FTSE 100 trading higher.

Low-budget air carrier eazyJet fell 5.8% a day after reporting a bigger loss for the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Thursday it had raised $520 million through a share placing to shore up liquidity.

