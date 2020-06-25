Log in
Non-Standard Finance plc    NSF   GB00BRJ6JV17

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 03:52:38 am
8.4 GBX   -26.96%
03:30aLondon stocks drop as pandemic's corporate damage grows; NSF crashes
RE
02:14aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Full Year Results 2019
PU
12:40aNon-Standard Finance warns of going concern risks as coronavirus hits
RE
London stocks drop as pandemic's corporate damage grows; NSF crashes

06/25/2020 | 03:30am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

London-listed shares dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as the latest round of corporate earnings reports underlined the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, with lender Non-Standard Finance crashing after warning of going concern risks.

The company tumbled 33.9% to a record low after saying the coronavirus crisis had halted lending, compounding the lender's woes after its failed attempt to gain scale by buying rival Provident Financial Plc.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 1.4%, tracking a slide in global equity markets on fears of more disruptions to business activity as cases of the novel coronavirus continued to surge.

Battered auto <.FTNMX3350>, travel and leisure <.FTNMX5750> and banking stocks <.FTNMX8350> fell between 1.4% and 1.9%, with no stocks on the FTSE 100 trading higher.

Low-budget air carrier eazyJet fell 5.8% a day after reporting a bigger loss for the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Thursday it had raised $520 million through a share placing to shore up liquidity.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -5.43% 696.8 Delayed Quote.-48.05%
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -30.43% 8 Delayed Quote.-46.01%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.16% 12.5 Delayed Quote.-42.83%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC -7.91% 165.7 Delayed Quote.-60.71%
