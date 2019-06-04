Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Non-Standard Finance PLC    NSF   GB00BRJ6JV17

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Non Standard Finance : British subprime lender NSF drops bid for rival Provident Financial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

(Reuters) - British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance PLC is dropping its hostile 1.3 billion pound bid for rival Provident Financial PLC, NSF said on Tuesday.

After talks with regulatory authorities, NSF's offer for Provident would lapse as the regulatory condition would not be satisfied by Wednesday midnight, the company said in a statement.

"As of midnight on June 5, the offer will lapse and will not be capable of further acceptance and Provident shareholders who have accepted the offer will cease to be bound by such acceptances," NSF said.

Provident Financial declined to comment.

Provident said in May its shareholders were not able to assess or even estimate the full economic consequences of the NSF offer and therefore the NSF board should show due consideration to all its shareholders by allowing it to lapse.

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised questions over the proposed deal in May, saying that it was considering whether a merger of the two would result in a substantial lessening of competition.

NSF had first offered to take over its much larger rival in February, hoping to win the support of Provident's shareholders who had seen the value of their investments plummet after a run of problems at the doorstep lender that started in 2017.

But Provident's board and one-fifth of its shareholders rejected the offer that came at no premium to its market price.

The two companies descended into a long-running war of words about the quality of each other's management.

NSF and Provident operate in the closely scrutinised subprime sector, providing short term loans to low income people who might otherwise struggle to borrow from mainstream banks.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -2.89% 47 Delayed Quote.-26.67%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL -0.54% 446 Delayed Quote.-22.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
05:00pNON STANDARD FINANCE : British subprime lender NSF drops bid for rival Provident..
RE
05/30NON STANDARD FINANCE : CMA launches probe into NSF Provident offer
AQ
05/29LONDON MARKETS: Investors Ditch London Markets For Bonds
DJ
05/29EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Slammed In Risk-off Trading
DJ
05/29NON STANDARD FINANCE : UK watchdog probes NSF's hostile $1.6 billion bid for riv..
RE
05/29NON STANDARD FINANCE : Response to announcement from the CMA
PU
05/29NON STANDARD FINANCE : Update on CMA process
PU
05/29NON STANDARD FINANCE : M&g rejects hostile takeover of provident
AQ
05/28NON STANDARD FINANCE : Publication & Posting of Supplementary Prospectus
PU
05/28NON STANDARD FINANCE : Statement on Offer for Provident Financial
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 197 M
EBIT 2019 47,7 M
Net income 2019 11,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,73%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Non-Standard Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Teunon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miles Marius Cresswell-Turner Non-Executive Director & CEO-Everyday Loans
Heather Jane McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC-26.67%191
BAJAJ FINANCE32.74%29 423
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES26.67%24 186
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL41.94%22 954
ACOM CO., LTD.3.42%5 367
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-5.04%5 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About