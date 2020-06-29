Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Non-Standard Finance plc    NSF   GB00BRJ6JV17

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Non Standard Finance : Facilities update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Non-Standard Finance plc

(the 'Group')

Facilities update

29 June 2020

Further to the announcement of the Group's audited results in respect of the year to 31 December 2019 which was released on 25 June 2020 and which referred to discussions with the Group's lenders and the evaluation of funding options,the Board is pleased to announce that discussions with its lenders are proceeding positively and that the provider of the Group's £200m securitisation facility (the 'Facility') has agreed to extend the previous waiver so that a more permanent solution can be reached whereupon the Group will make a further announcement.

As detailed in the Group's 2019 full year results, while further access to the Facility is not required to finance the Group's base case, the Board is exploring alternative capital structures under which the Facility could help to fund a more ambitious and profitable longer-term growth plan.

Preliminary discussions with a number of the Group's larger shareholders regarding a possible equity issue to facilitate such a plan have been positive and are ongoing.

For more information:

Non-Standard Finance plc

Peter Reynolds, Director, IR and Communications

+44 (0) 20 3869 9026

Disclaimer

Non-Standard Finance plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
02:24aNON STANDARD FINANCE : UK subprime lender NSF granted waiver on securitisation f..
RE
02:20aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Facilities update
PU
06/25UK blue-chips rise with European peers; Royal Mail drags mid caps lower
RE
06/25UK lender NSF warns of going concern risks as coronavirus hits
RE
06/25NON STANDARD FINANCE : Full Year Results 2019
PU
05/27Provident's loan volumes drop on tighter lending
RE
05/21Britons spurned by banks caught in a coronavirus credit crunch
RE
04/23NON STANDARD FINANCE : Timing of 2019 full year results & trading update
PU
03/27NON STANDARD FINANCE : Cuts lending on virus
AQ
03/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 locks third day of gains as Wall Street mood im..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 191 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 316 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 20,7%
Capitalization 22,6 M 27,9 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Non-Standard Finance plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,50 GBX
Last Close Price 7,24 GBX
Spread / Highest target 660%
Spread / Average Target 487%
Spread / Lowest Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Jono Gillespie Group Chief Financial Officer
Heather Jane McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
Niall Scott Kilgour Booker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC-67.14%28
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%23 023
ORIX CORPORATION-23.83%16 037
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-42.62%14 908
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-40.60%12 486
ACOM CO., LTD.-14.69%6 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group