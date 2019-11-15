Log in
Non-Standard Finance plc

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
News 
News

Non Standard Finance : NSF warns on profit, cuts medium-term loan book growth targets

0
11/15/2019

British lender Non-Standard Finance warned on profits and slashed its medium-term targets for loan book growth, highlighting its struggles to make it alone after its failed bid for larger rival Provident Financial.

The sub-prime lender said trading in the three months ended September was softer than expected, with lower volumes in guarantor loans, which is a type of unsecured loan.

"Board of NSF is also mindful that after a sustained period of economic growth in the UK, the economic outlook is currently more uncertain than at any point in the last 10 years," the company said.

NSF now expects its normalised operating profit for 2019 to come in between 10% and 13% lower than market expectations, but it would still be higher than last year. It also lowered its loan book growth outlook to 10%-15% from an earlier range of 20% in the medium term for branch-based lending.

The company, which dropped an unsolicited £1.3 billion bid for Provident in June, now expects loan book in its home credit business to grow in the range of -5% to +5% in the medium term. It earlier targeted a 2%-5% rise.

NSF said the revisions come in the face of increasingly uncertain macroeconomic outlook and the negative impact of previous downturns on the company's performance.

Domestic financial firms have been left in limbo since Britain voted to leave the European trading bloc more than three years ago, with questions over how or when that departure would happen still unanswered ahead of a snap election before Christmas.

On the back of those uncertainties, companies as well as consumers have been cautious on taking out loans or committing to investments.

NSF, in a separate statement, said its Chief Financial Officer Nick Teunon will step down from the role next March, while his deputy Jono Gillespie will replace him.

Shares in the company, which have plunged 50% year-to-date due to the failed takeover attempt as well as the impact it had on the half-year results, were expected to slump another 20% on Friday according to premarket indicators.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -3.83% 32.65 Delayed Quote.-50.53%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC -1.14% 435 Delayed Quote.-24.35%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 48,5 M
Net income 2019 -12,8 M
Debt 2019 296 M
Yield 2019 8,96%
P/E ratio 2019 -6,98x
P/E ratio 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 102 M
Chart NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Non-Standard Finance plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 61,75  GBp
Last Close Price 32,65  GBp
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Teunon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Heather Jane McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
Niall Scott Kilgour Booker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC-50.53%131
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD56.56%35 085
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES43.79%26 585
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL56.56%23 735
ACOM CO., LTD.23.36%6 256
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.70.28%5 629
