Non-Standard Finance plc ('Non-Standard Finance')

Posting of Offer Document and Prospectus

Further to the announcement by Non-Standard Finance on 22 February 2019 relating to the offer for Provident Financial plc ('Provident') (the 'Offer'), Non-Standard Finance announces that the offer document containing full terms and conditions of its offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Provident and the procedures for its acceptance (the 'Offer Document') is being posted to the shareholders of Provident today together with the related form of acceptance (subject in each case to certain U.S. and other securities law restrictions). These documents will also be published on Non-Standard Finance's website (www.nsfgroupplc.com) later today. The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document.

A copy of the letter from John van Kuffeler, founder and Chief Executive of Non-Standard Finance, to Provident shareholders, as set out in the Offer Document, is included in this announcement.

Non-Standard Finance also announces that the UK Listing Authority has approved a prospectus dated 8 March 2019 in relation to the new Non-Standard Finance ordinary shares ('New NSF Shares') to be allotted and issued to the shareholders of Provident pursuant to the Offer (the 'Prospectus').

Non-Standard Finance shareholders will shortly receive, amongst other documents, a copy of the Prospectus (subject to certain U.S. and other securities law restrictions). As set out in the Prospectus, the Non-Standard Finance General Meeting will be held at 11.30 a.m. on 26 March 2019 at the offices of Maitland/AMO, 3 Pancras Square, Kings Cross, London N1C 4AG to allow Non-Standard Finance Shareholders to vote on the resolution required to issue the New NSF Shares. This resolution will require approval by a simple majority of the Non-Standard Finance Shareholders present and voting (in person or by proxy) at the Non-Standard Finance General Meeting.

Copies of the Prospectus will be available for inspection on Non-Standard Finance's website at www.nsfgroupplc.comor can be inspected at the offices of Slaughter and May, being One Bunhill Row, London EC1Y 8YY. A copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

LETTER FROM JOHN VAN KUFFELER, NSF FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE

(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number: 09122252)

Non-Standard Finance plc

7 Turnberry Park Road

Gildersome, Morley

Leeds LS27 7LE 9 March 2019

Dear Provident Shareholder,

As founder and Chief Executive of Non-Standard Finance, it is my pleasure to write to you regarding our offer for Provident Financial. As a Provident shareholder, you will under the offer receive:

8.88 New NSF Shares for each Provident Share

Our offer:

· presents a compelling and achievable vision for a better future for Provident, its shareholders, employees, and customers;

· is based on the execution of a clear transformation plan and the application of new strategic direction;

· has substantial shareholder support in the form of irrevocable undertakings and letters of intent; and

· is being vigorously pursued by a highly experienced management team with an unrivalled knowledge of the non-standard finance sector, a history of creating value for shareholders, and a passion for delivering good customer outcomes.

The alternative is a Provident Board which:

· has limited operational experience in the non-standard finance sector;

· in our view cannot and does not understand the key issues involved in managing a business like Provident;

· has shown itself, as recently as its profits warning in January, to be incapable of implementing any kind of clear strategy, and, as recently as this week, to be championing, as its own, elements of the strategy we proposed two weeks ago; and

· is incapable we believe of reversing its multitude of problems, including poor customer outcomes and value destruction that in recent years have afflicted Provident, its shareholders, and all of its stakeholders, as overseen by their current CEO, initially as Senior Independent Director, then as Chairman and now as CEO.

As a team we believe that we can improve Provident for the benefit of all of its stakeholders. Before founding NSF I was CEO and then Chairman of Provident for a total of 22 years. By the end of my tenure there, I was incredibly proud of the values and culture that had been established, both of which I believe underpinned the business's success and gave shareholders a cumulative total return of more than 4,000 per cent. over that period.

Since I stepped down, Provident has lost its way. This has included compromised customer outcomes resulting from a number of 'managerial mistakes' (as the Provident Chairman acknowledged earlier this week), reduced profits and a dramatic share price decline. Despite claiming to have 'stabilised the business' and 'resolved all material outstanding regulatory issues', Provident remains a group which: is subject to enhanced supervision, and under investigation, by the FCA; has agreed restrictions on its distributions and activities with, and is subject to increased capital requirements imposed by, the PRA; was sanctioned by the ASA for irresponsible marketing initiatives as recently as January; and which announced earlier this week the near-completion of millions of pounds of customer compensation payments as a piece of good news.

We firmly believe that the root of many of these problems is that Provident is not sufficiently focused on a positive business culture or on delivering good customer outcomes - something that we can and do intend to change. And, unlike the Provident Board, we have a detailed transformation plan to implement that essential change. We expect our plan to:

· revitalise Provident's prospects and rebuild culture delivered by a strengthened management team with proven sector expertise;

· unlock substantial value for Provident and NSF shareholders, whilst benefiting customers and employees;

· achieve cost savings, revenue synergies and reduced funding costs as well as unlock the potential for capital returns over time from disposals and capital efficiency (all subject to appropriate regulatory approval); and

· restore Provident's culture to one focused on positive customer outcomes, working closely with regulators.

The NSF Board firmly believes that our plan would deliver significantly greater benefits for both Provident shareholders and NSF shareholders than either Provident or NSF would otherwise be able to deliver on their own. As Provident shareholders would end up owning approximately 87.8 per cent. of the enlarged group following completion, you would be a major participant in the future value that we expect to generate through the execution of our plan.

NSF's success and growth to date has been driven by a clear focus on seeking to help the estimated 10 million UK adults that may need credit but that find themselves effectively excluded by the mainstream banks, either because they are on modest incomes or because they are in some way credit impaired. Responsible lending and collecting is at the heart of NSF's business strategy, our ethos being focused on good customer outcomes.

The NSF Board believes that the transaction would mark the end of what has been a very difficult period for Provident. We believe that by combining Provident with NSF we will create a leading UK non-standard finance provider, with strong positions in credit cards, home credit, branch-based lending and guarantor loans. Whilst Provident has faced significant challenges in the recent past and there is a lot of work to do, I am confident that NSF's experienced team can and will transform Provident for the benefit of all shareholders, employees and customers of the enlarged group.

The offer has already received formal support from Provident shareholders holding 49.4 per cent. of Provident's issued share capital. I hope that you will join your fellow Provident shareholders in supporting our offer and urge you to accept it as soon as possible so that we can get on with the job of transforming Provident for the benefit of all of its stakeholders. The time for change is now.

Yours faithfully,

John van Kuffeler

Group Chief Executive & Founder

Non-Standard Finance plc

Enquiries:

Non-Standard Finance plc

Peter Reynolds, Director, IR and Communications T: +44 20 3869 9020 Ondra LLP (Financial Adviser to NSF)

Michael Tory

Stewart Bennett

Oliver Ives

Gurnek Teja

T: +44 20 7082 8750 Deutsche Bank, London Branch (Financial Adviser to NSF)

James Arculus

Chris Raff

Nicholas Hunt

Neil Collingridge, Corporate Broking T: +44 20 7545 8000 Maitland/AMO (Public Relations Adviser to NSF)

Neil Bennett

Andy Donald

Finlay Donaldson T: +44 20 7379 5151 Shore Capital (Corporate Broker to NSF)

Mark Percy

Daniel Bush T: +44 20 7408 4090

