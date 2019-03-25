Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Non-Standard Finance PLC    NSF   GB00BRJ6JV17

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Non Standard Finance : Provident names Neil Chandler as managing director of Vanquis Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 03:46am EDT

(Reuters) - British lender Provident Financial Plc on Monday named a new managing director and chairman for its banking unit, which is at the heart of its defence against a 1.3 billion pound hostile takeover bid from Non-Standard Finance.

The company, which provides loans to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, said it had agreed to appoint Neil Chandler as Vanquis Bank's managing director and Robert East as chairman of the unit.

Provident also reiterated its stance that NSF's no-premium offer was not in the best interest of its shareholders, adding that it will explore options.

NSF on Monday urged Provident shareholders to accept the offer without delay.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -1.38% 57.2 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL -0.91% 522.6 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
03:46aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Provident names Neil Chandler as managing director of Van..
RE
03:22aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Response to Provident Financial board circular
PU
03:22aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Offer by NSF - Publication of Response Document
PU
03:22aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Publication of Provident Financial board circular
PU
03/22NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Non-Standard Finance Plc
PU
03/22NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Non-Standard Finance plc
PU
03/22NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5(EPT/RI)Non-Standard Finance plc-Amendment
PU
03/22NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Non-Standard Finance plc
PU
03/21NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Provident Financial plc
PU
03/21NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Non Standard Finance
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 196 M
EBIT 2019 47,0 M
Net income 2019 12,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 178 M
Chart NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Non-Standard Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Teunon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miles Marius Cresswell-Turner Non-Executive Director & CEO-Everyday Loans
Heather Jane McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC-13.33%236
BAJAJ FINANCE7.24%23 648
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES19.28%23 102
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL35.68%22 595
ACOM CO., LTD.13.39%5 778
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO LTD19.68%4 765
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.