Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Non-Standard Finance PLC    NSF   GB00BRJ6JV17

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Non Standard Finance : Provident puts Vanquis at heart of $1.7 billion hostile bid defence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 06:32am EST

(Reuters) - Provident Financial stood its ground against a hostile 1.3 billion pound takeover bid by smaller rival Non Standard Finance on Wednesday, saying it will focus on growing its banking business.

Vanquis Bank, headquartered in the heart of London's historic financial district, has 1.8 million customers and accounts for more than half of Provident's revenue.

The British subprime lender repeated a call to investors to reject a nil premium takeover bid launched by Provident's former CEO and said it had a clear plan to map out growth and enhance performance across its divisions.

Provident, known for giving credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream lenders, has been trying to revive its flagging share price after a mishandled restructuring of its home credit business, profit warnings, the loss of top management and the suspension of its dividend in 2017.

Canaccord Genuity analysts said they saw nothing in Provident's defence to shake their view that the offer by NSF, set up only five years ago, was the best option for investors.

NSF's offer has the backing of investors Neil Woodford, Invesco and Marathon who together hold over 50 percent of both NSF and Provident, which has also been under investigation by Britain's financial watchdog.

Provident's chief executive Malcolm Le May said it was firmly on the front-foot once more, and saw a bright future as a bank rather than a subprime lender, adding that a merger with NSF was "fraught with regulatory risk".

"We are a banking and credit card business and we are PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority) regulated. We (have) built a board now which is essentially a bank board, not a home credit board ... I think that's an important feature of the future."

Provident's shares, which have risen by more than 16 percent in the days since NSF's offer, were little changed at 597.4 pence at 1120 GMT.

Provident Financial investor
s look for respite after botched reorganisation -

NEW DEAL?

Provident, which last year raised 169 million pounds from shareholders to compensate customers after an investigation into its Vanquis Bank Repayment Option Plan, said it had resolved outstanding regulatory issues and strengthened its relationship with customers, regulators and other stakeholders.

It will shortly name a managing director and chairman with retail banking and consumer finance experience for Vanquis Bank and said it needs to work more closely with regulators.

The firm also said its car financing unit Moneybarn had made significant progress with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the redress payable after an inquiry into affordability.

"I am trying to either persuade shareholders that we should carry on as is ... or make sure I find a solution that improves the deal for them," Le May said.

Provident said its consumer credit unit (CCD) had started a voluntary redundancy programme which was expected to reduce headcount by about 200 in CCD's central support functions.

Le May did not comment on further job or cost cuts, but said there were "significant" cost challenges ahead.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Sinead Cruise and Alexander Smith)

By Noor Zainab Hussain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -1.48% 60 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL -0.43% 598.2 Delayed Quote.4.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
06:32aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Provident puts Vanquis at heart of $1.7 billion hostile b..
RE
05:42aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Non-Standard Finance PLC
PU
02:26aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Group Developments Update and Offer by NSF plc
PU
03/04NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Non-Standard Finance PLC
PU
03/04NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Non-Standard Financial Plc
PU
03/04NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
PU
03/01DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Non-Standard Finance plc - Ordinary ..
PU
03/01NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Provident Financial plc
PU
03/01NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Non-Standard Finance plc
PU
03/01NON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Non-Standard Finance Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 163 M
EBIT 2018 31,4 M
Net income 2018 -1,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,91%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 190 M
Chart NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Non-Standard Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Teunon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miles Marius Cresswell-Turner Non-Executive Director & CEO-Everyday Loans
Heather Jane McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC-7.73%250
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES21.13%23 591
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL37.34%23 042
BAJAJ FINANCE0.59%21 731
ACOM CO., LTD.12.54%5 519
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC38.95%4 543
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.