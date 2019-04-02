Log in
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
04/02 03:13:43 am
54.4 GBp   -0.91%
Non Standard Finance : Provident raises regulatory questions over NSF bid

04/02/2019 | 03:04am EDT

(Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Provident Financial stood its ground against a hostile bid by smaller rival Non-Standard Finance on Tuesday, raising concerns about the strategic, operational and financial merits of the offer.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, NSF revealed it still only had the backing of the holders of just over 50 percent of Provident's shares, chiefly three large investment funds who hold shares in both companies.

In a detailed response to the bid, Provident management asked how NSF would address the potential funding, ratings, balance sheet and earnings impacts from its planned sale of Provident's Moneybarn, while still achieving a "meaningful capital distribution".

"The Board of Provident has specific concerns regarding certain historical dividend payments and share buybacks made by NSF," the company said in a statement.

Provident also questioned who NSF would put at the head of Provident's Vanquis Bank, which is at the heart of Provident's defence against the bid and how it will persuade competition regulators that a plan to list Loans at Home separately is viable.

Provident also sought clarity from NSF on how its intended to answer the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) regulatory concerns.

Separately, Provident also said its Chief Financial Officer Simon Thomas would take three months off for heart surgery, and in his absence, senior advisor Tony Skrzypecki will handling the role on an interim basis.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC 0.18% 54.9 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 1.09% 517.4 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 196 M
EBIT 2019 47,0 M
Net income 2019 12,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,70%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 171 M
Chart NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Non-Standard Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,71  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Teunon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Miles Marius Cresswell-Turner Non-Executive Director & CEO-Everyday Loans
Heather Jane McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC-16.82%223
BAJAJ FINANCE14.36%25 211
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES24.62%23 215
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL38.87%22 595
ACOM CO., LTD.11.97%5 686
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE0.52%5 302
