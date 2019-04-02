Non Standard Finance : Provident raises regulatory questions over NSF bid

In a separate statement on Tuesday, NSF revealed it still only had the backing of the holders of just over 50 percent of Provident's shares, chiefly three large investment funds who hold shares in both companies.

In a detailed response to the bid, Provident management asked how NSF would address the potential funding, ratings, balance sheet and earnings impacts from its planned sale of Provident's Moneybarn, while still achieving a "meaningful capital distribution".

"The Board of Provident has specific concerns regarding certain historical dividend payments and share buybacks made by NSF," the company said in a statement.

Provident also questioned who NSF would put at the head of Provident's Vanquis Bank, which is at the heart of Provident's defence against the bid and how it will persuade competition regulators that a plan to list Loans at Home separately is viable.

Provident also sought clarity from NSF on how its intended to answer the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) regulatory concerns.

Separately, Provident also said its Chief Financial Officer Simon Thomas would take three months off for heart surgery, and in his absence, senior advisor Tony Skrzypecki will handling the role on an interim basis.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)