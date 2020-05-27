Log in
Non-Standard Finance plc

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
Non Standard Finance : Provident's loan volumes drop on tighter lending

05/27/2020

Doorstep lender Provident Financial Plc said on Wednesday tighter underwriting rules led to a drop in business volumes in April, while adding that it saw signs of a modest recovery in May.

The company, which provides credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, said loans to existing consumer credit division (CCD) customers are currently at just one-third of the expected volumes.

Provident set out to return CCD to profitability, after successfully fending off a hostile takeover bid from smaller rival Non-Standard Finance last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, halted face-to-face visits due to a government-ordered lockdown, forcing the company to withdraw its 2020 targets.

Provident said all home credit collections were now being carried out remotely, tracking at over 80% of what its expectations were before the coronavirus crisis.

New customer bookings at credit card business Vanquis Bank, which has been a growth driver for the firm, reduced by about three-fourths due to tighter lending.

However, the lender said it was in a strong liquidity position, with regulatory capital of 710 million pounds ($875.29 million) equating to a common equity tier 1 ratio of 33.4%.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -0.20% 12.5 Delayed Quote.-42.49%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC 13.53% 181.3 Delayed Quote.-60.01%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 185 M
EBIT 2019 42,8 M
Net income 2019 -17,4 M
Debt 2019 295 M
Yield 2019 15,2%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,16x
P/E ratio 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 38,3 M
Chart NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Non-Standard Finance plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,40 GBp
Last Close Price 12,25 GBp
Spread / Highest target 349%
Spread / Average Target 303%
Spread / Lowest Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Gregson Non-Executive Chairman
Jono Gillespie Group Chief Financial Officer
Heather Jane McGregor Independent Non-Executive Director
Niall Scott Kilgour Booker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC-42.49%47
ORIX CORPORATION-22.03%15 697
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%14 987
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-48.03%12 396
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-45.90%10 419
ACOM CO., LTD.-14.08%6 168
