Non Standard Finance : Publication & Posting of Supplementary Prospectus

This announcement and the information herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, or any other Restricted Jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

28 May 2019

Non-Standard Finance plc ('NSF')

Offer for Provident Financial plc ('Provident')

Publication and Posting of Supplementary Prospectus

Further to its announcement earlier today, NSF has published a supplementary prospectus (the 'Supplementary Prospectus'), which supplements the prospectus dated 9 March 2019 prepared in connection with the Offer, as supplemented by the supplementary prospectus dated 14 March 2019.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is being posted to the shareholders of NSF and Provident (subject to certain U.S. and other securities law restrictions) as soon as possible. A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, and it is also available on NSF's website atwww.nsfgroupplc.com.

Enquiries:

Non-Standard Finance plc

Peter Reynolds, Director, IR and Communications T: +44 20 3869 9020 Ondra LLP(Financial Adviser to NSF)

Michael Tory Oliver Ives

Gurnek Teja T: +44 20 7082 8750 Deutsche Bank, London Branch (Financial Adviser to NSF)James Arculus Chris Raff

Nicholas Hunt

Neil Collingridge, Corporate Broking T: +44 20 7545 8000 Finsbury (Public Relations Adviser to NSF)

Faeth Birch Michael Turner T: +44 20 7251 3801 Maitland/AMO (Public Relations Adviser to NSF)

Neil Bennett

Andy Donald

Finlay Donaldson T: +44 20 7379 5151 Shore Capital (Corporate Broker to NSF)

Mark Percy

Daniel Bush T: +44 20 7408 4090

Further Information

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Offer Document dated 9 March 2019.

All references to time in this document are to London time.

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any offer to exchange or subscribe for or any invitation to exchange or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer will be made solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Offer should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Offer Document.

The contents of this announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document.

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on NSF's website at www.nsfgroupplc.comno later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of this website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form part of, this announcement.