MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Non-Standard Finance PLC    NSF   GB00BRJ6JV17

NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC

(NSF)
Non Standard Finance : Purchase of own shares to satisfy NED fees

03/29/2019 | 08:57am EDT

Non-Standard Finance plc

(the 'Company' or the 'Group')

29 March 2019

Purchase of own shares to satisfy Non-Executive Director fees

Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with the Group's Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders on 14 May 2018, the Group announces the purchase of 15,333 ordinary shares of £0.05 each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 55.5p per Ordinary Share and a total cost (excluding dealing costs) of £8,510. The Ordinary Shares purchased have been immediately transferred to Mr. Charles Gregson, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company to satisfy 50% of the post-tax fees due to be paid to Mr. Gregson by the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019. The remaining 50% of fees due has been paid in cash.

It is expected that future share purchases will be made quarterly by the Company to satisfy 50% of the post-tax fees due to Mr. Gregson for the previous three month-period.

As a result of the immediate transfer to Mr. Gregson, there is no change in the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury or the total number of voting rights in the Company of 312,049,682 arising from the Ordinary Shares purchased by the Company.

As a result of the above transaction, Mr. Gregson has a beneficial interest in 326,317 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

For more information:

Non-Standard Finance plc

Peter Reynolds, Director, IR and Communications

+44 (0) 20 3869 9026

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Charles Gregson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Non-Standard Finance plc

b)

LEI

213800DVBNIJ1J2OF119

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of Non-Standard Finance plc

GB00BRJ6JV17

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares by the Company and immediate transfer to Charles Gregson, as satisfaction of 50% of his post-tax director fees

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

55.5 pence

15,333 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15,333 Ordinary Shares

55.5 pence

e)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

Non-Standard Finance plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 12:56:12 UTC
