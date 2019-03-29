Non Standard Finance : Purchase of own shares to satisfy NED fees

Non-Standard Finance plc
(the 'Company' or the 'Group')
29 March 2019
Purchase of own shares to satisfy Non-Executive Director fees
Director/PDMR Shareholding
In accordance with the Group's Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders on 14 May 2018, the Group announces the purchase of 15,333 ordinary shares of £0.05 each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 55.5p per Ordinary Share and a total cost (excluding dealing costs) of £8,510. The Ordinary Shares purchased have been immediately transferred to Mr. Charles Gregson, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company to satisfy 50% of the post-tax fees due to be paid to Mr. Gregson by the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019. The remaining 50% of fees due has been paid in cash.
It is expected that future share purchases will be made quarterly by the Company to satisfy 50% of the post-tax fees due to Mr. Gregson for the previous three month-period.
As a result of the immediate transfer to Mr. Gregson, there is no change in the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury or the total number of voting rights in the Company of 312,049,682 arising from the Ordinary Shares purchased by the Company.
As a result of the above transaction, Mr. Gregson has a beneficial interest in 326,317 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.
For more information:
|
Non-Standard Finance plc
Peter Reynolds, Director, IR and Communications
|
+44 (0) 20 3869 9026
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Charles Gregson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Non-Standard Finance plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DVBNIJ1J2OF119
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of Non-Standard Finance plc
GB00BRJ6JV17
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares by the Company and immediate transfer to Charles Gregson, as satisfaction of 50% of his post-tax director fees
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
55.5 pence
|
15,333 Ordinary Shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
15,333 Ordinary Shares
55.5 pence
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
28 March 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
