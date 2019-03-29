Non Standard Finance : Purchase of own shares to satisfy NED fees

Non-Standard Finance plc

(the 'Company' or the 'Group')

29 March 2019

Purchase of own shares to satisfy Non-Executive Director fees

Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with the Group's Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders on 14 May 2018, the Group announces the purchase of 15,333 ordinary shares of £0.05 each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 55.5p per Ordinary Share and a total cost (excluding dealing costs) of £8,510. The Ordinary Shares purchased have been immediately transferred to Mr. Charles Gregson, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company to satisfy 50% of the post-tax fees due to be paid to Mr. Gregson by the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019. The remaining 50% of fees due has been paid in cash.

It is expected that future share purchases will be made quarterly by the Company to satisfy 50% of the post-tax fees due to Mr. Gregson for the previous three month-period.

As a result of the immediate transfer to Mr. Gregson, there is no change in the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury or the total number of voting rights in the Company of 312,049,682 arising from the Ordinary Shares purchased by the Company.

As a result of the above transaction, Mr. Gregson has a beneficial interest in 326,317 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

For more information:

Non-Standard Finance plc Peter Reynolds, Director, IR and Communications +44 (0) 20 3869 9026

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: