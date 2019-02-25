Non Standard Finance : Response to announcement by Provident Financial

This announcement and the information herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any other Restricted Jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

25 February 2019

Response to announcement by Provident Financial plc

The Board of Non-Standard Finance plc ('NSF') notes the announcement made by Provident Financial plc ('Provident') this morning.

The announcement provides no new information about Provident itself and in particular says nothing about what steps Provident's Board plans to take in order to address the significant financial, operational and cultural challenges facing the company. It also brings into focus the NSF Board's view that the Provident Board has limited operational experience in the non-standard finance sector and does not understand the key operational issues involved in managing a business like Provident.

The NSF Board has set out a clear transformation plan to revitalise Provident's prospects and believes that the Transaction would deliver significantly greater benefits for both Provident shareholders and NSF shareholders than either Provident or NSF would otherwise be able to deliver on their own. NSF is bringing a highly experienced management team to address Provident's problems and a clear plan with a focus on good customer outcomes and shareholder returns. The NSF Board believes the potential benefits of the Transaction have already begun to be reflected in the share prices of NSF and Provident, both of which have risen materially since NSF made its firm offer announcement on 22 February 2019.

Under the terms of the Transaction, Provident shareholders would become major participants in the potential future value creation in the Enlarged NSF Group. The Transaction has already received formal support from shareholders holding over 50 per cent. of Provident's share capital, representing a significant endorsement of NSF's management approach, expertise and its plans for the Enlarged NSF Group.

The NSF Board is surprised that the Provident Board considers it necessary to postpone the announcement of its full-year 2018 results by two weeks to 13 March 2019, a highly unusual move which delays the opportunity for shareholders to judge Provident's recent performance.

The NSF Board has discussed the Transaction with the FCA, PRA and CMA. These discussions were initiated several weeks prior to the announcement of the Transaction on 22 February 2019 and remain ongoing.

John van Kuffeler, the founder and Chief Executive of NSF, said:

'Provident's decision today to delay the announcement of their full year results speaks louder than anything we could say about them, as does their failure to mention any plan for restoring shareholder value.'

