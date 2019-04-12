Non Standard Finance : Statement on historic distributions

This announcement and the information herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, or any other Restricted Jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

12 April 2019

Non-Standard Finance plc

('NSF' or the 'Company')

Following a detailed review which concluded today, the Company has identified certain technical infringements regarding historic distributions made by the Company. All of the infringements can be rectified and the NSF Board considers that none of the issues impacts the Company's financial position or prospects or shareholder value. Accordingly, there will be no impact on the Company's ability to pay its final dividend for 2018 of 2.00 pence per share and NSF remains fully committed to its dividend policy of paying out at least 50 per cent. of future normalised post-tax earnings. Further details, including the proposed actions to be taken by NSF to rectify the position, are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

The Company's annual general meeting (the 'AGM'), which will consider certain matters in connection with the above, will now be held on 21 May 2019, with the record date for the 2018 final dividend now being 24 May 2019 and the dividend payment date remaining unchanged as 7 June 2019. The notice of AGM (including the details of timings for the meeting) will be published in due course.

These technical infringements, and the actions being taken to resolve them, have no bearing on NSF's financial and operational performance or its strategy, including its Offer for Provident Financial plc.

Further Information

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the announcement of the Offer on 22 February 2019.

Appendix

Introduction

This Appendix describes the technical infringements of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') relating to the dividends paid by the Company in 2016, 2017 and 2018 (the 'Previous Dividends') and the purchases by the Company of its own shares conducted between 2017 and 2019 (the 'Previous Buybacks', together with the Previous Dividends, the 'Previous Distributions'). This Appendix also includes information relating to the actions which the NSF Board is taking to both rectify the technical infringements relating to the Previous Distributions and to ensure that such infringements cannot be repeated. It also includes details relating to the AGM and 2018 final dividend. It should be noted that the audited financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 remain valid and that no restatement of those financial statements is necessary.

Technical infringements of the Act

The Act provides that a public company may make a distribution if, at the time of the distribution, it has sufficient distributable reserves and the requisite net assets. Distributable reserves and net assets are to be assessed by reference to the Company's most recent 'relevant accounts' (as defined in the Act), which may be interim accounts if such accounts have been filed at Companies House prior to the relevant distribution being made. Other examples of similar procedural issues which have arisen at a number of listed companies are available for reference on our website at www.nsfgroupplc.com/investors/.

2016 intra-group transactions

NSF undertook a series of intra-group transactions in June 2016 (the '2016 Transactions'). The purpose of the 2016 Transactions was to pass distributable reserves that were held by NSF's wholly owned subsidiary, S.D. Taylor Limited ('SDT') and recorded in SDT's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2015, up through the NSF Group and, in turn, for NSF to pay the 2016 interim dividend to its shareholders. When assessing the effectiveness of such intra-group transfers of distributable reserves, it is necessary to consider whether there are any grounds to conclude that they should be regarded as 'circular' (as such concept is defined within the applicable professional guidance at the time, the ICAEW's Tech 02/10 technical release) and thereby liable to be set aside.

NSF believes that the 2016 Transactions were a reasonable course of action, having consulted with its professional advisers at the time. NSF's view is that each of the individual steps within the wider series of transactions served a legitimate purpose and it considered that the transactions had been effected in accordance with the relevant legislation and guidance.

However, NSF recognises that the relevant professional guidance in this area is complex and is subject to difficult judgments in relation to which different interpretations are possible. NSF has therefore decided to adopt a more conservative interpretation of the guidance in respect of the 2016 Transactions and is consequently taking appropriate steps to remove any uncertainty as to the validity of all Previous Distributions regardless of the interpretation of the guidance.

Impact of analysis of the 2016 Transactions

The effect of taking the position set out above is that NSF is proceeding on the basis that the 2016 Transactions did not move distributable reserves up the NSF Group. Consequently, the level of NSF's distributable reserves has since June 2016 been lower than previously stated, which means that there were not sufficient distributable reserves available for the purpose of making the Previous Distributions.

Other technical infringements of the Act

The Company identified certain other technical infringements of the Act relating to Previous Distributions made either without sufficient distributable reserves and/or the requisite level of net assets (

for reasons including distributions being made before the relevant interim accounts (and other relevant documents) had been filed at Companies House and necessary adjustments not being made to reflect reductions in the Company's distributable reserves following share buybacks and certain share-based payments) . The Company also identified certain technical infringements of the Act relating to distributions made by subsidiaries within the NSF Group, which the NSF Board is now taking the appropriate steps to resolve in full.

Annual General Meeting

The technical infringements of the Act relating to the Previous Distributions described in this announcement can be rectified by, amongst other things, the passing of certain resolutions by the Company's shareholders. Accordingly, the Company will now propose appropriate resolutions (the 'Resolutions') at the Company's forthcoming AGM. The Resolutions will be set out in the Company's notice of AGM.

Actions being taken by NSF

The NSF Board has conducted a detailed review of each of NSF's distributions since its shares were first listed on the London Stock Exchange to identify the historic technical and procedural issues (the findings of which are outlined above). In parallel, the NSF Board has reviewed its financial procedures, systems and controls for the assessment of distributable reserves, the payment of dividends and the purchase by the Company of its own shares. To ensure that the matters referred to in this announcement do not arise in relation to any future distributions, NSF is taking steps, with full involvement of, and advice from, its professional advisers, to further enhance its procedures for the making of future distributions and to further strengthen its financial procedures, systems and controls. These enhanced procedures have been formalised in a revised internal control policy which has been reviewed and adopted by the NSF Board and includes the following elements:

· Commencing with the 2019 financial year, NSF will include in: (a) its annual financial statements; and (b) its half-year results, a note setting out the quantum of reserves of the Company which, as at the relevant accounts date, represent realised profits for the purposes of the Act. These statements will be, respectively, covered by the audit or review opinion (as applicable) provided by NSF's retained auditor from time to time.

· Each future distribution made by NSF or one of its group companies, whether by way of dividend, share buyback or otherwise, will be reviewed by external legal counsel and external accounting advisers from time to time to ensure it is in compliance with IFRS, the ICAEW technical guidance and the Act and to confirm that the appropriate administrative actions (such as the filing of relevant accounts with Companies House) have been carried out in a prompt and fully compliant manner. Any future corporate actions by NSF or other companies within the NSF Group which may have an effect on its equity and/or distributable reserves position will also be subject to external review.

· Effective immediately, NSF will maintain a rolling forecast of its distributable reserves position and track actual reserves as part of its ongoing dividend planning activities, ensuring that any variances from plan are managed within reasonable levels of tolerance and highlighted to the NSF Board accordingly.

The NSF Board attaches great importance to due and proper procedures, systems and controls and has full confidence in the Company's financial management.

2018 final dividend

The NSF Board confirms that there will be no change to NSF's current dividend policy, nor to its recommended final dividend of 2.00p per NSF Share, which will now be paid to those shareholders on the Company's share register on 24 May 2019, with payment being made on 7 June 2019. Although the Company's distributable reserves as at 31 December 2018 were lower than had been assumed, there is no change in substance as the Company's total reserves are unchanged and the NSF Group's proposed remedial actions will place the Company's distributable reserves in the position in which they should always have been. Given this position and the fact that the Company's future ability to pay dividends will be primarily driven by the annual profit generation of its subsidiaries, the NSF Board does not expect any impact on the Company's future ability to pay dividends in line with its stated policy.