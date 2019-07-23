Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Noodles & Co    NDLS

NOODLES & CO

(NDLS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Noodles & Company to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Paul Murphy, Executive Chairman, Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with second quarter 2019 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 9494476. The replay will be available until Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@noodles.com

Media
Danielle Moore
(720) 214-1971
press@noodles.com

Source: Noodles & Company

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOODLES & CO
12:01pNoodles & Company to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019
GL
07/08NOODLES : Mac Your Way With Noodles & Company This National Mac & Cheese Day Wit..
PR
07/03NOODLES & CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23NOODLES & COMPANY : to Participate in Two Upcoming June Investor Conferences
AQ
05/16NOODLES & CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10NOODLES : & company to announce first quarter 2019 results on may 9, 2019
AQ
05/10NOODLES : & company receives guest praise for zoodles, extends zucchini-based me..
AQ
05/10NOODLES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
05/09NOODLES & CO. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09NOODLES & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 468 M
EBIT 2019 12,4 M
Net income 2019 6,21 M
Debt 2019 28,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,1x
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 338 M
Chart NOODLES & CO
Duration : Period :
Noodles & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOODLES & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,83  $
Last Close Price 7,70  $
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Boennighausen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. B. Murphy Executive Chairman
Brad West Executive Vice President-Operations
Kenneth J. Kuick Chief Financial Officer
Scott Arnold Dahnke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOODLES & CO10.16%338
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION20.44%164 165
YUM BRANDS22.42%34 661
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.71.96%20 578
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC33.74%18 565
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC29.76%16 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group