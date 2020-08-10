Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Noratis AG    NUVA   DE000A2E4MK4

NORATIS AG

(NUVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noratis AG: Acquisition in Bensheim: Noratis AG further expands its property portfolio in the Rhine-Main region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
Noratis AG: Acquisition in Bensheim: Noratis AG further expands its property portfolio in the Rhine-Main region

10.08.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition in Bensheim: Noratis AG further expands its property portfolio in the Rhine-Main region

Eschborn, 10 August 2020 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") is further expanding its property portfolio in the Rhine-Main region. The company acquired two apartment buildings with a total of 36 residential units and a total rental space of 1,800 sqm in Bensheim in South Hesse.

Situated south of Darmstadt, Bensheim is an attractive business location boasting stable population trends. The properties acquired by Noratis are located north of the city center and benefit from a good infrastructure including attractive public transport links. Both buildings were erected in 1992 and are in good condition. Noratis, a leading portfolio developer of residential property in Germany, plans to gradually leverage the properties' commercial and technical development potential over the coming years, for example by investing in building services and upgrading common areas.

Flaminia zu Salm-Salm, Head of Transaction Management at Noratis AG, said: "Since the start of the year, we have acquired over 700 apartments, covering an area from Emden in the north to the Upper Palatinate in the south of Germany. Our plans are to make further acquisitions in the coming months, both in our Rhine-Main home market and in the rest of Germany. Especially at locations where we already have a presence, we acquire smaller property projects as well."

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 52
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany


10.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1113497

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1113497  10.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1113497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORATIS AG
03:05aNORATIS AG : Acquisition in Bensheim: Noratis AG further expands its property po..
EQ
07/06NORATIS AG : Living in one's own home: Noratis successfully completes privatisat..
EQ
06/26NORATIS AG : Acquisition in Lower Saxony: Noratis continues the extension of its..
EQ
06/17NORATIS AG : Noratis and GETEC set up joint efficiency company
EQ
05/29NORATIS AG : Successful market entry: Noratis acquires 358 units in Bavaria
EQ
05/19NORATIS AG : Noratis continues to grow: After purchase in Rüsselsheim, portfolio..
EQ
04/29NORATIS AG : Regional subsidiaries: Noratis strengthens commitment on particular..
EQ
04/22NORATIS : plans after a business development in line with expectations in 2019 a..
EQ
04/17NORATIS : continues to extend its property portfolio in the Leipzig area
EQ
03/20NORATIS AG : Merz Real Estate becomes new major shareholder - Capital increase p..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28,5 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net income 2020 1,20 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net Debt 2020 262 M 309 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2020 68,3x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 71,3 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart NORATIS AG
Duration : Period :
Noratis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORATIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,43 €
Last Close Price 19,80 €
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Christian Bugarski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Florian Stetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Speth Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik von Paepcke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof K. Scholl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORATIS AG-8.76%84
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.00%43 734
VONOVIA SE22.46%38 029
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.46%36 553
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.20%18 713
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.09%17 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group