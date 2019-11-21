Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Noratis AG    NUVA   DE000A2E4MK4

NORATIS AG

(NUVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noratis AG: Successful market entry in Magdeburg: Noratis buys 149 residential units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Noratis AG: Successful market entry in Magdeburg: Noratis buys 149 residential units
21.11.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful market entry in Magdeburg: Noratis buys 149 residential units

Eschborn, 21. November 2019 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis"), a leading real estate company focussing on the development of existing residential properties in Germany, continues to successfully expand its portfolio and acquires 149 residential units in Magdeburg.

The total residential area of the property built in 1968 amounts to about 8,900 m². The current occupancy rate of the property is about 91 percent. Apart from the refurbishment of the vacant apartments, the optical and technical upgrading of the entire property is planned. Against the backdrop of the planned asset management activities, Noratis assumes that full occupancy can be reached within the near future.

The property is located in the popular district of Stadtfeld-Ost. The main station and the old town can be reached by public transportation in about 10 minutes.

The transaction was brokered by Engel & Völkers Investment Consulting GmbH.

Flaminia zu Salm-Salm, Head of Transaction Management at Noratis AG: "The property is a perfect match for our portfolio. It has a good building fabric with a clear development potential. Moreover, Magdeburg is an interesting real property location, where we would be pleased to further extend our presence."

Robert Reiter, Member of Executive Management at Engel & Völkers Investment Consulting: "We would like to thank Noratis for the professional and highly efficient execution of the transaction. The short decision-making paths and the rapid implementation have convinced us."

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company creates and preserves attractive and at the same time affordable living space for tenants, owner-occupiers and investors. Noratis acquires ageing residential portfolios throughout Germany, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. Noratis upgrades these residential properties sustainably, reduces the vacancy rate and creates a positive living climate for all residents. After a successful development, the properties are sold in the medium term as a portfolio to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. A guarantee for the companies' success and a profitable corporate development is the aspiration to create a shared value across all development steps for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2017.

Investor & Public Relations Contact
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 69 905505-51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main


21.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 917583

 
End of News DGAP News Service

917583  21.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=917583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORATIS AG
02:05aNORATIS AG : Successful market entry in Magdeburg: Noratis buys 149 residential ..
EQ
09/30NORATIS AG : Numbers almost doubled: Noratis reports successful first half-year ..
EQ
08/27NORATIS : realigns organisational structure of its transactions business to driv..
EQ
07/30NORATIS : expands Celle portfolio by acquiring 65 residential units
EQ
06/26NORATIS : buys 132 residential units in Frankfurt am Main and Steinfurt
EQ
05/16NORATIS : sells property in Frankfurt am Main
EQ
04/08NORATIS : acquires residential property in Neu-Isenburg and Kassel
EQ
04/02NORATIS : 2018 with record profit and dividend proposal of EUR 1.30
EQ
2017NORATIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017NORATIS : announces pre-tax profit adjusted for IPO costs of EUR 6.9 million for..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 77,1 M
EBIT 2019 16,1 M
Net income 2019 8,90 M
Debt 2019 197 M
Yield 2019 5,88%
P/E ratio 2019 8,50x
P/E ratio 2020 6,90x
EV / Sales2019 3,53x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 75,6 M
Chart NORATIS AG
Duration : Period :
Noratis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORATIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,37  €
Last Close Price 21,00  €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Christian Bugarski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Florian Stetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Speth Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik von Paepcke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof K. Scholl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORATIS AG-4.55%84
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 634
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-17.21%32 921
VONOVIA SE19.65%28 425
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 102
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group