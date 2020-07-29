NORBIT : Awarded aquaculture contract

NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, today announces that the company has been awarded a new contract with an existing customer within the aquaculture market.

'We are very pleased to be awarded a repeat order from this customer, proving the value of our product,' says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The value of the contract is approximately NOK 10 million and the order is expected to be delivered during the second half of 2020. The order falls under the company's Oceans segment.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

