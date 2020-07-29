Log in
NORBIT : Awarded contract for multiple sonar systems
PU
09:31aNORBIT : Awarded aquaculture contract
PU
07/27NORBIT : awarded contract for environmental and asset monitoring system
AQ
NORBIT : Awarded contract for multiple sonar systems

07/29/2020

Trondheim, Norway: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, today announces that the company has been awarded a major order from a governmental customer in North America.

The order includes multiple NORBIT multibeam sonar systems, iWBMSh STX, which is a turnkey multibeam sonar system to be used for 3D and 4D bathymetric surveys and seafloor mapping. The value of the order is approximately NOK 11 million and the order is expected to be delivered from the Oceans segment during the third quarter this year.

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 556 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
Net income 2020 8,00 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net Debt 2020 20,7 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 960 M 105 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 NOK
Last Close Price 16,90 NOK
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Stian Lønvik Group Chief Financial Officer
Arild Søraunet Group CTO & Business Unit Director-ODM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORBIT ASA-15.50%105
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.99.27%55 813
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.66%37 079
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.90%31 094
HEXAGON AB12.08%24 658
CORNING INCORPORATED5.22%22 952
