NORBORD : “THANK A FRAMER” CAMPAIGN IS GIVING AMERICA MORE FRAMERS TO THANK

NORBORD INC
"THANK A FRAMER" CAMPAIGN IS GIVING AMERICA MORE FRAMERS TO THANK

08/30/2018 | 12:17pm CEST

TORONTO, ON (August 30, 2018) - Norbord Inc. (TSX and NYSE: OSB) is launching its second video to kick off 'Thank a Framer' month this September. This video follows the process of manufacturing oriented strand board (OSB) from the forest to the construction site, paying homage to workers in the supply chain along the way. It aims to highlight the vital role framers play and supports Norbord's efforts to ease the construction labor shortage.

With over 200,000 construction jobs vacant, the home building industry needs to train more Americans to fill these positions. Last year, Norbord launched the #ThankAFramer Campaign to raise awareness and donated US$1.1 million to the Home Builders Institute (HBI) to train framers to alleviate the labor shortage.

'Last year's Thank A Framer video has been an enormous success with over 4 million views,' said Peter Wijnbergen, Norbord's President and CEO. 'Thanks to our partnership with HBI, we have already graduated students from training centers in Houston and Tampa who will be the next generation of framers to join the workforce. We will continue to partner with the HBI to train more Americans to become framers.'

To support the campaign, visit thankaframer.com to watch the video and join us in our mission to create awareness and encourage young people to enter the trades.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $2.1 billion and employs approximately 2,750 people at 17 plant locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OSB'.

Contact:

Doug McNeill
Marketing Manager
Tel. (416) 360-2261
Doug.McNeill@norbord.com

Disclaimer

Norbord Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 10:16:06 UTC
