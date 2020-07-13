Log in
NORBORD INC.

(OSB)
Norbord : Q2 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Wednesday, August 5, 2020

07/13/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Norbord Inc. will release Q2 2020 results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at approximately 6:00
a.m. (Eastern Time).

The quarterly conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
(Eastern Time). At that time, senior executives will comment on the 2020 second quarter results
and respond to questions from analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in our conference call with analysts and institutional investors, please dial 647-
490-5367 or 1-800-367-2403. The conference ID is 1503897. The operator will request your
name, company and location. Please dial into the call approximately ten minutes before the
scheduled 11:00 a.m. start time.

This call will be broadcast live (audio) over the Internet via www.norbord.com and
www.newswire.ca. Business media are invited to listen only on this call.
An accompanying presentation will be available in the 'Investors' section of www.norbord.com
prior to the start of the call.

A replay number will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call and will
be accessible until September 4, 2020 by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 647-436-0148. The
passcode is 1503897 and the pin is 7824.

If you have any questions about the conference call, please contact Robert Winslow, Vice
President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development at 416-777-4426 or Heather Colpitts,
Director, Corporate Affairs at 416-643-8838.

Disclaimer

Norbord Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 21:10:02 UTC
