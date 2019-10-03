Log in
Norbord Inc.

Norbord : Q3 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Thursday, October 31, 2019

10/03/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Norbord Inc. will release Q3 2019 results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The quarterly conference call is scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). At that time, senior executives will comment on the 2019 third quarter results and respond to questions from analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in our conference call with analysts and institutional investors, please dial 647-490-5367 or 1-800-367-2403. The conference ID is 7083098. The operator will request your name, company and location. Please dial into the call approximately ten minutes before the scheduled 11:00 a.m. start time.

This call will be broadcast live (audio) over the Internet via www.norbord.com and www.newswire.ca. Business media are invited to listen onlyon this call.

An accompanying presentation will be available in the 'Investors' section of www.norbord.com prior to the start of the call.

A replay number will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call and will be accessible until November 30, 2019 by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 647-436-0148. The passcode is 7083098.

If you have any questions about the conference call, please contact Robert Winslow, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development at 416-777-4426 or Heather Colpitts, Director, Corporate Affairs at 416-643-8838.

Disclaimer

Norbord Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 23:06:07 UTC
