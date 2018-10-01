|
NorCom Information Technology AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/01/2018 | 03:35pm CEST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.10.2018 / 15:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Viggo
|Last name(s):
|Nordbakk
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|NorCom Information Technology AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UP37
b) Nature of the transaction
|Donation of 6,722 shares from donor Viggo Nordbakk to Julia, Lisa, Gloria and Victoria Nordbakk
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NorCom Information Technology AG
|
|Gabelsbergerstraße 4
|
|80333 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.norcom.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
45149 01.10.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|
