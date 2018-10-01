NorCom Information Technology AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.10.2018 / 15:35

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Victoria Last name(s): Nordbakk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Viggo Last name(s): Nordbakk Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NorCom Information Technology AG

b) LEI

529900GL9CBG4AOM3766

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A12UP37

b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 1,682 shares from donor Viggo Nordbakk to Victoria Nordbakk

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

