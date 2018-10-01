Log in
NorCom Information Technology AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/01/2018 | 03:45pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2018 / 15:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Victoria
Last name(s): Nordbakk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Viggo
Last name(s): Nordbakk
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NorCom Information Technology AG

b) LEI
529900GL9CBG4AOM3766 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP37

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation of 1,682 shares from donor Viggo Nordbakk to Victoria Nordbakk

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology AG
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.norcom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45151  01.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
