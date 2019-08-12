Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NorCom Information Technology AG    NC5A   DE000A12UP37

NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG

(NC5A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in the Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in the Supervisory Board

12-Aug-2019 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Liliana Nordbakk, has today informed NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A12UP37) that she will resign as a member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons on the basis of the statutory four-week deadline to expire on 9 September 2019.
  
Ms. Nordbakk is a co-founder of NorCom, has headed the company for many years and has been the chairman of the supervisory board since June 18, 2014. Ms. Nordbakk has a 5.17% stake in the company.
The company thanks Ms. Nordbakk for her decades of dedication.


Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Julia Keck
IR
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 855603

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

855603  12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=855603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOL
04:05aNORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : Change in the Supervisory Board
EQ
08/08NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
07/05NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : Preliminary half-year figures and busines..
EQ
07/03NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : GmbH & Co. KGaA and FEV Europe GmbH sign partner..
EQ
07/01NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : DaSense in use for automated driving
EQ
06/27NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : makes DaSense usable on the latest Microsoft Azu..
EQ
06/25NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : GmbH & Co. KGaA is finalizing preparations for t..
EQ
05/16NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : Comment on the first quarterly figures fo..
EQ
04/30NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : reports stable earnings despite lower sales
EQ
04/11NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14,2 M
EBIT 2019 1,10 M
Net income 2019 0,90 M
Finance 2019 2,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 40,0 M
Chart NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
NorCom Information Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00  €
Last Close Price 20,15  €
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viggo Nordbakk Managing Director
Liliana Nordbakk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Mauer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Liebl Member-Supervisory Board
Tobias Abthoff Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG-9.28%45
ACCENTURE35.79%122 000
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.76%120 594
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.66%118 756
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.92%72 785
VMWARE, INC.14.85%64 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group