NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in the Supervisory Board

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Liliana Nordbakk, has today informed NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A12UP37) that she will resign as a member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons on the basis of the statutory four-week deadline to expire on 9 September 2019.
Ms. Nordbakk is a co-founder of NorCom, has headed the company for many years and has been the chairman of the supervisory board since June 18, 2014. Ms. Nordbakk has a 5.17% stake in the company.
The company thanks Ms. Nordbakk for her decades of dedication.
Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Julia Keck
IR
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de
