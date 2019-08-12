DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in the Supervisory Board



12-Aug-2019 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Liliana Nordbakk, has today informed NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A12UP37) that she will resign as a member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons on the basis of the statutory four-week deadline to expire on 9 September 2019. Ms. Nordbakk is a co-founder of NorCom, has headed the company for many years and has been the chairman of the supervisory board since June 18, 2014. Ms. Nordbakk has a 5.17% stake in the company. The company thanks Ms. Nordbakk for her decades of dedication.



Contact:

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA

Julia Keck

IR

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Phone: 089-93948-0

E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de Contact:NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaAJulia KeckIRGabelsbergerstraße 480333 MünchenPhone: 089-93948-0E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de 12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

