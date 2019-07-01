Log in
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: DaSense in use for automated driving

07/01/2019 | 04:45am EDT

DGAP-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: DaSense in use for automated driving

01.07.2019 / 10:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The robotic car test region ALP.Lab starts its de facto operation and selects here for DaSense as big data analysis software for their public and private test tracks. Already since the beginning of the development phase of ALP.Lab 2017, DaSense has been evaluated there for testing purposes. The license order for the real operation, which has now been granted, is proof of the high quality and performance of the NorCom software. It pays a fixed base amount and a variable, which is measured by the analyzed data volume.
  
ALP.Lab is an association of automotive suppliers (AVL, Magna) and scientific partners (Joanneum Research, Graz University of Technology, Virtual Vehicle), who have established a test region for autonomous driving in Austria under this name. Automobile manufacturers find a digitally integrated test chain at ALP.Lab to test their autonomous vehicles. The center provides a comprehensive Data & Cloud service that collects, merges, analyzes and processes data that has been collected in real time. On this basis data test scenarios are simulated and the vehicles are trained accordingly.
Central component for the analysis and evaluation of the generated data in this system is DaSense.
  
"The project ALP.Lab has set itself the task of testing and verifying components and systems of automated driving in various and complex scenarios. DaSense is now used permanently in this test environment. For us, the project is strategically very relevant for two reasons",says Dr. Tobias Abthoff, Managing Director of NorCom. "For one thing, the operational implementation of the project will be carried out for the first time purely through our partner AVL. On the other hand, we find in the comprehensive virtual environment of ALP.Lab a unique test laboratory, which will provide us with exciting insights for the further development of DaSense. "
  
The ALP.Lab test area focuses on the challenges of alpine driving environments such as mountain passes, wintry roads and tunnels. In cooperation with ASFINAG, the A2 motorway between Graz-West and Laßnitzhöhe will be available in a first implementation phase as a public test track. Further motorway sections as well as sections in the city of Graz are being planned and prepared.
 
___________________________________________________


Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 833707

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833707  01.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833707&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
