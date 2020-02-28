DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Audi stops contract negotiations on EAGLE project



28-Feb-2020 / 13:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA was informed by Audi AG today that the contract negotiations for the further use of the EAGLE collaboration software will be suspended by the automobile manufacturer. The collaboration software EAGLE was used as part of a three-year contract, the renewal and extension of which was the subject of the current negotiations. NorCom is currently not aware of the reasons for terminating the contract negotiations.



Contact:

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA

Julia Keck

IR

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Phone: 089-93948-0

