NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary half-year figures and business development

07/05/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary half-year figures and business development

05.07.2019 / 19:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA announced its preliminary half-year figures at this year's Annual General Meeting. The company is expected to achieve a total output of EUR 7.2 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million). EBITDA amounts to 0.6 million euros (previous year: 0.7 million euros).
Sales increased slightly year-on-year. Nevertheless, the tense market situation in the automotive industry, from which the majority of NorCom customers originate, continues to impact on business performance.
  
Business development in the first half of 2019
In the first half of 2019, the EAGLE project developed very successfully. NorCom is working intensively on the preparations for the next stage of EAGLE's functional deployment by the end of the year. In order to be able to continue the work on a high level, Audi commissioned in June, in addition to the existing contract, the development of further product modules for EAGLE.
  
For DaSense, important prerequisites for successful future sales could be created: The strategic and sales cooperation with the automotive supplier AVL List GmbH has been steadily built up. DaSense is now integrated into AVL's product portfolio, training its worldwide sales team accordingly. First worldwide customer contacts could be prepared. The commissioning of ALP.Lab in June will also start the first joint project.
  
The integration of DaSense technology into the product portfolio of other partner companies is a key strategic goal of NorCom. Another, for this purpose, closed partnership with FEV Group GmbH was announced in July. The operational cooperation should start immediately.
  
With the integration of DaSense with Microsoft Azure Databricks, NorCom now offers a cloud-ready version of the Big Data analysis software based on the latest cloud technology. Daimler AG is the first customer to use the cloud-capable version of DaSense as part of its "eXtollo" cloud environment, which is based on Microsoft Azure. This clears the way for international, cloud-based projects with DaSense.
  
"We still feel the uncertainty among car manufacturers regarding the further development of our business - nevertheless, at the end of the first half of the year, there were some key issues that gave us a positive start to the second half of the year," commented Viggo Nordbakk, Managing Director of NorCom. "So far we have been able to continue the business on an existing level and maintain our customer base as well as the scope of our projects. With the successfully implemented DaSense cloud solution and the extended order for EAGLE, we are entering the second half of the year with a slight back-up. "
 
Outlook 
"At the end of the year, EAGLE will be launching the Go-Live of the next expansion stage, after which it will be used by up to 25,000 employees in the" Technical Development "department. In the medium term, EAGLE should also play a central role in the system landscape of the VW Group ", Nordbakk explains the further planning.
  
Projects with the cloud version of DaSense are expected to start at the end of 2019 at Daimler. Detroit Diesel Corporation, which already has a DaSense installation for testing, will also be connected to the cloud.
  
"Sales through partners should be further expanded. In order to gain more independence from the automotive industry, apart from partners from the automotive industry, too
across the industry for the distribution of NorCom products, "Nordbakk continues. "Initial discussions have already been held here for both EAGLE and DaSense with KPMG, Sopra Steria Consulting and Microsoft."

 
Further information on this year's Annual General Meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA can be found at https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
 
Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

05.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 837285

 
End of News DGAP News Service

837285  05.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837285&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
