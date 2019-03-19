Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NorCom Information Technology AG    NC5A   DE000A12UP37

NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG

(NC5A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorCom Information Technology : extends DaSense with Deep Learning Module

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Product Launch/Incoming Orders
NorCom extends DaSense with Deep Learning Module

19.03.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NorCom is expanding its big data analysis software DaSense to include a compact new application: the DaSense Deep Learning module bundles the work steps required for intelligent machine and deep learning, and makes them easy to use with an integrated app. 
The DaSense Deep Learning module has been installed at a German OEM since the beginning of the month and is used in the field of autonomous driving. The application trains neural networks for autonomous driving at various locations worldwide.
  
Deep learning in five steps
The DaSense Deep Learning module packs the elaborate deep learning workflow into a few, well-defined steps. This results in a simple and fast workflow without any breaks.
First, a new neural network is developed locally for the specific application and tested with only a small amount of data for correct processability. Together with the necessary training parameters, an experiment is created from this and packed into a Deep Learning App. The Deep Learning app sends the training code to all available clusters - worldwide if needed. This enables a parallel execution of training - locally or in the cloud. Finally, the results are collected, evaluated and the model improved accordingly. A new training cycle can begin.
The user can keep track of the status and execution times of deep learning jobs, use of resources, and intelligent workload distribution online at any time and intervene at any time.
  
"The DaSense Deep Learning module enables a very powerful and fast iteration and improvement cycle, as the training of models as distributed jobs is performed in parallel on all available clusters," explains Dr. Tobias Abthoff, Managing Director of NorCom. "Especially with a large project, DaSense can fully exploit its advantages: the fast processing of large amounts of data, regardless of location. The deep learning theme is also one of the most exciting things the market has to offer - and we look forward to working with a reputable company. "

 
Independent use possible
The Deep Learning module is not necessarily tied to a DaSense installation but can also be used as a stand-alone application. It integrates big data technologies with proven NorCom technology for scalability and security when processing very large amounts of data, enabling the successful training of neural networks. In an existing DaSense installation, the deep learning module can be seamlessly integrated.

 
About DaSense
NorCom's DaSense technology analyzes and manages complex, heterogeneous, semi-structured, and highly proprietary data, specializing in technical features and challenges in the automotive industry. So far, the software has been used primarily in the area of ??research and development. DaSense's scope of application covers the entire range of automakers' current and future products: machining, management and analysis of data can be performed on classic drive concepts, from hybrid and electric cars to autonomous vehicles through DaSense.
 



Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

19.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788699  19.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOL
05:05aNORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : extends DaSense with Deep Learning Module
EQ
02/14NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : installs DaSense for Detroit Diesel Corporation
EQ
01/15NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : introduces DaSense at the AutoMobili-D in Detroi..
EQ
2018STRATEGIC COOPERATION AVL AND NORCOM : AVL portfolio expanded with highly scalab..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : Context-based workstation and data lifecycle man..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : GmbH & Co. KGaA and FEV Group GmbH concretize ta..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : Quarterly figures in difficult environmen..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : completes transformation into GmbH & Co. KgaA
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : and AVL List GmbH sign part-nership agreement
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19,2 M
EBIT 2018 2,25 M
Net income 2018 2,20 M
Finance 2018 5,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,86
P/E ratio 2019 17,91
EV / Sales 2018 2,66x
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 56,5 M
Chart NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
NorCom Information Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 46,0 €
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viggo Nordbakk Managing Director
Liliana Nordbakk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Mauer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Liebl Member-Supervisory Board
Tobias Abthoff Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG20.36%64
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.66%124 074
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.76%111 039
ACCENTURE18.00%106 065
VMWARE, INC.32.40%74 420
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.45%67 658
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.